Industrial PC for IoT builds on Raspberry Pi CM4

Jun 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 71 views

The CM4 Sensing is an industrial computer designed to address the specific requirements of IoT and data acquisition applications. Leveraging the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), this compact device offers a versatile and reliable solution for industrial environments.

As its name implies, this new EDATEC industrial computer is based on the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. The company mentions that the device can be configured with 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB RAM and 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC.

  • Broadcom BCM2711 — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz); H.265 (HEVC) (up to 4Kp60 decode); H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)


CM4 Sensing internal peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The CM4 Sensing is equipped with comprehensive industrial interfaces, including a 4G/LTE module, RS485 and RS232 channels, CAN bus, Gigabit Ethernet, an alarm buzzer, and a battery-powered real-time clock. The device supports Raspberry Pi’s official 7″ touch display through the DSI interface, while the standard HDMI interface allows for 4K HD video output.


CM4 Sensing interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

EDATEC states that this device was designed to withstand harsh environments and to operate reliably with a wide power input range of 8V to 28V DC. Its compact form factor and efficient cooling system ensure optimal performance, even in high-temperature conditions.

Installation and mounting options are convenient with the inclusion of four M2.5 screw holes and support for DIN rail mounting. Moreover, the CM4 Sensing is certified with CE and FCC compliance.


CM4 Media interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

EDATEC also launched sometime ago a general-purpose computer (CM4 Media) based on the same CM4 module and offering standard interfaces such as GbE, display ports, USB ports, MiniPCIe, etc. See the image above for more details.


CM4 Sensing
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the EDATEC CM4 Sensing include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM
    • Up to 32GB eMMC flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port (10/100/1000M)
    • 2.4GHz/5.0GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless & BL5.0 w/ external antenna (optional)
    • 4G LTE with optional GPS support
    • 1x Nano-SIM card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI Out (Type A)
    • 1x FPC HDMI w/ Touch Display
    • 1x FPC DSI w/ Touch Display
  • Expansion:
    • 1x mini-PCIe slot w/ 1-lane PCIe & 1x USB 2.0 (supports 4G Module)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS485, (via 3-pin terminal block)
    • 1x RS232 (via 3-pin terminal block)
    • 1x CAN (via 3-pin terminal block)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 (Integrated in Mini PCIe interface)
    • 1x Micro USB Type-B
  • Other features:
    • 3x LED indicators
    • 1x RTC with CR1220 backup battery
    • 1x Buzzer
  • Power:
    • 8 to 28V DC (via DC jack or optional 2-pin terminal block)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25 to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 103 x 73 x 32mm
    • Metal Case w/ a whole side aluminum alloy heat sink
    • 2x Antenna holes

Further information

Currently, there are some EDATEC CM4 Sensing variants available on DigiKey. Refer to the official product page for information and documentation. 

