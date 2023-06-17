Industrial PC for IoT builds on Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The CM4 Sensing is an industrial computer designed to address the specific requirements of IoT and data acquisition applications. Leveraging the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), this compact device offers a versatile and reliable solution for industrial environments.

As its name implies, this new EDATEC industrial computer is based on the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. The company mentions that the device can be configured with 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB RAM and 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC.

