Industrial PC for IoT builds on Raspberry Pi CM4
Jun 17, 2023
The CM4 Sensing is an industrial computer designed to address the specific requirements of IoT and data acquisition applications. Leveraging the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), this compact device offers a versatile and reliable solution for industrial environments.
As its name implies, this new EDATEC industrial computer is based on the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. The company mentions that the device can be configured with 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB RAM and 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC.
- Broadcom BCM2711 — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz); H.265 (HEVC) (up to 4Kp60 decode); H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)