Industrial IoT gateway based on Raspberry Pi CM4 supports Ignition Edge

Sep 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 380 views

OnLogic’s IGN800 is a fanless industrial-grade Edge Gateway powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 and pre-loaded with Ignition Edge software. The device can be customized with up to 8GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, 2TB of SATA SSD and dual GbE LAN ports.

The IGN800 accommodates the Raspberry Pi CM4 which features the Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC. The memory system can be equipped with 4GB/8GB of RAM and a M.2 2280 B-key for SATA 3.0 storage. The specs mentions that the IGN800 can be configured with up to 32GB of eMMC but it seems that model is out of stock for now. 

IGN800 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The connectivity interface is flexible since the Wi-Fi antenna is optional and the dual GbE LAN ports are Power-over-Ethernet capable (PoE PD Module required).

The IGN800 also features one HDMI display port, one USB Type-C, two USB 2.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and a RS-232/422/485 via 5-pin terminal block.

   
IGN800 IoT Gateway
(click images to enlarge)

The product comes in an aluminum plastic case which is DIN rail compatible and it measures about 102.5 x 129 x 38mm. 

The IGN800 seems to be identical to the Factor 201 released earlier this year, except that it can be configured with the Ignition Edge software which costs an additional $300.00.

Specifications listed for the IGN800 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4 32MHz
    • Onboard eMMC (up to 32GB)
    • 1x M.2 2280 B-key (up to 2TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
    • Line-in, Line-out, MIC
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports (optional PoE support)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485 (via 5-pin terminal block)
    • 1x Reset button
    • LED indicators
  • Other Features:
    • Nuvoton NPCT750 TPM 2.0 Module (optional)
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 64-bit for IGN800
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 8-24VDC (via 3-pin terminal block)
    • PoE PD 802.3at (optional)
  • Dimensions:
    • 102.5 x 129 x 38 mm

 Further information

The IGN800 is already available on OnLogic’s website. The company also includes a 2-year standard warranty which provides technical support and protection against defects or component failures.  

