Industrial IoT gateway based on Raspberry Pi CM4 supports Ignition Edge

OnLogic’s IGN800 is a fanless industrial-grade Edge Gateway powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 and pre-loaded with Ignition Edge software. The device can be customized with up to 8GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, 2TB of SATA SSD and dual GbE LAN ports.

The IGN800 accommodates the Raspberry Pi CM4 which features the Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC. The memory system can be equipped with 4GB/8GB of RAM and a M.2 2280 B-key for SATA 3.0 storage. The specs mentions that the IGN800 can be configured with up to 32GB of eMMC but it seems that model is out of stock for now.