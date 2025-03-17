Industrial Embedded Computing with FET3506J S SoM and Linux Compatibility

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The FET3506J-S System on Module is designed for industrial environments that require stable performance and a range of connectivity options. It supports Linux and various industrial interfaces, making it adaptable to applications in automation, healthcare, power systems, and communication technologies.

The FET3506J-S features the Rockchip RK3506J processor with a triple-core Cortex-A7 architecture. This configuration is intended for industrial applications that require consistent processing while maintaining low energy consumption. Operating at full load, the SoM consumes 0.7W and can function in temperatures up to +85°C without additional heat dissipation.

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FET3506J-S System on Module

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The FET3506J-S SoM includes RMII, UART, CAN, and display interfaces, supporting various industrial and automation applications. These interfaces facilitate integration in industrial automation, transportation systems, and consumer electronics.

For data exchange, the DSMC parallel bus interface provides communication support for low-cost FPGAs. This feature supports both master and slave modes, enabling FPGA-based high-speed communication systems.

The FET3506J-S SoM offers a FlexBUS interface, designed for connecting peripherals such as ADCs, DACs, DVP cameras, and LCD displays. The RK3506J processor features a matrix IO design, allowing for pin mapping of up to 98 functional signals to 32 pin interfaces. This configuration provides flexibility in system design.

The module includes storage driver optimization and an eMMC health diagnosis tool. This tool monitors storage devices in real time and provides warnings for potential failures, enhancing data security and system stability.



OK3506J-S Single Board Computer

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The FET3506J-S SoM supports Linux 6.1, LVGL 9.2, AMP architecture, and Linux RT, enabling its use in applications ranging from graphical user interfaces to real-time control systems.

Specifications listed for the FET3506J-S SoM:

Processing & Memory: Processor: Rockchip RK3506J (Triple-core Cortex-A7, up to 1.5GHz) Memory: 256MB/512MB DDR3 RAM Storage: 256MB NAND Flash / 8GB eMMC

Connectivity: Ethernet: 2× RMII (10/100 Mbps, full-duplex/half-duplex) USB: 2× USB 2.0 (1× OTG supported) CAN-FD: 2× CAN 2.0/CAN-FD interfaces UART: Up to 6× UARTs (UART0 dedicated for debugging) I2C: 3× I2C interfaces SPI: 3× SPI interfaces

Display & Audio: MIPI DSI: 1× 2-lane MIPI DSI (1.5 Gbps per lane) RGB: 1× RGB888 (up to 1280×1280@60Hz) Audio: SPDIF TX/RX, Audio ADC, PDM digital microphone support

Expansion & I/O: FlexBUS: 1× flexible parallel interface for high-speed I/O switching DSMC: 1× DSMC data bus for PSRAM and FPGA communication ADC: 4× 10-bit SARADC (up to 1MS/s sampling rate) PWM: 11× PWM interfaces JTAG: 1× JTAG SWD debugging interface Touch Key Support: Up to 8 keys General-Purpose I/O: 76 GPIOs

Power & Environmental: Power Consumption: 0.7W (Full Load) Operating Temperature: -40°C to +85°C Voltage: DC 5V



Forlinx provides a compatible carrier board that extends the functionality of the FET3506J-S SoM, offering additional connectivity and peripheral interfaces. The OK3506J-S Single Board Computer includes a MIPI DSI interface for display output along with an RGB888 interface supporting resolutions up to 1280×1280@60Hz. It features multiple USB ports, including a USB 2.0 Type-C connector that supports OTG functionality and two high-speed USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

Storage expansion is available through an SDIO interface for an external MicroSD card, though it is only accessible on the SPI NAND version of the SoM. Wireless connectivity is provided via a mini PCIe slot for a 4G module, along with an onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module. The board includes two 10/100 Mbps RMII Ethernet ports for networking, a four-segment audio jack supporting stereo output and MIC input, and an additional onboard microphone.

Industrial communication interfaces include two CAN-FD ports with isolation and protection, as well as an RS485 interface with similar safeguards. Debugging and system expansion are facilitated through a USB-to-serial debug port via a Type-C connector, a JTAG header, and six function keys for system control.

Further Information

Forlinx has not released pricing information. For more details, refer to the official product announcement.