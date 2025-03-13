All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

IMDT V2N SBC: A Vision-AI Computing Platform with Dual MIPI CSI and Renesas RZ/V2N Processor

Mar 12, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 416 views

IMDT has introduced its latest System-on-Module and Single-Board Computer, both powered by the Renesas RZ/V2N processor. These new platforms are designed to deliver cost-effective, high-performance AI computing at the edge, supporting applications in robotics, smart cities, industrial automation, IoT, and smart retail.

The core of both the SOM and SBC is the Renesas RZ/V2N processor, which features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at 1.8 GHz. It integrates the Renesas DRP-AI3 accelerator, designed for vision-based AI workloads while optimizing power efficiency. The processor’s architecture enables up to 15 TOPs (Sparse) AI performance, making it well-suited for cost-sensitive edge-AI applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —




IMDT V2N SOM Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The IMDT V2N SOM provides flexible memory and storage configurations, including QSPI NOR flash with 64MB capacity, secure EEPROM, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The connectivity features of the SBC include dual RJ-45 Ethernet ports with optional Power over Ethernet, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and an M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for additional Wi-Fi or AI accelerator modules. A separate M.2 NGFF Key-B slot is available for cellular connectivity, while onboard RS-232 and CAN-FD transceivers enhance industrial communication capabilities.



V2N SBC Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board supports two four-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces with an integrated image signal processor for high-speed video processing. A 4-lane DSI interface with touch support enables display connectivity, while HDMI output is available through an external DSI-to-HDMI converter. Additional multimedia features include a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets, an onboard PDM digital microphone, and support for 4K video encoding and decoding.

For sensor integration, the SBC includes a temperature and humidity sensor, a six-degrees-of-freedom IMU, and a three-axis magnetometer for motion detection. Power input options include USB-C PD and an optional external power supply. Other features include real-time clock functionality, fan control, boot DIP switches, onboard LEDs, and a USB-C debug interface with UART-to-USB conversion.



IMDT V2N SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the IMDT V2N SBC include:

  • Memory & Storage:
    • 64MB QSPI NOR flash
    • Secure EEPROM
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 4, dual-band + Bluetooth 5.2 BR/EDR/LE
    • 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet (1000Base-T) with optional PoE
    • M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module or AI accelerator
    • M.2 NGFF Key-B slot for cellular module
  • Camera & Display:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera interfaces
    • Integrated ISP
    • 4-lane DSI display with touch interface
    • HDMI output via external DSI-to-HDMI converter
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm audio jack for stereo headset with mic
    • Onboard PDM digital microphone
  • Sensors:
    • Temperature & humidity sensor
    • 6-DOF IMU
    • 3-axis magnetometer
  • I/O:
    • RS-232 transceiver onboard
    • CAN-FD transceiver onboard
    • SPI, I2C, I2S, PDM, GPIOs, and analog headers
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Type-A connector
      1x USB 2.0 micro-B connector
    • 1x USB-C PD power input
  • Miscellaneous:
    • RTC
    • Fan control
    • Boot DIP switch
    • Onboard LEDs
    • Debug interface (UART to USB bridge via USB-C)
  • Power:
    • USB-C PD power input
    • Optional external power supply
  • Dimensions:
    • 125 × 80 × 20mm

Further information

The product page does not include pricing details but lists the IMDT V2N SBC package contents: the board, two USB-C cables, a full HD USB camera, two AR1335 MIPI cameras, an antenna, and a USB-C PD 35W wall adapter. For more information, refer to the official product announcement and the product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...