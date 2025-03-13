IMDT V2N SBC: A Vision-AI Computing Platform with Dual MIPI CSI and Renesas RZ/V2N Processor

IMDT V2N SBC: A Vision-AI Computing Platform with Dual MIPI CSI and Renesas RZ/V2N ProcessorMar 12, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 416 views
IMDT has introduced its latest System-on-Module and Single-Board Computer, both powered by the Renesas RZ/V2N processor. These new platforms are designed to deliver cost-effective, high-performance AI computing at the edge, supporting applications in robotics, smart cities, industrial automation, IoT, and smart retail.
The core of both the SOM and SBC is the Renesas RZ/V2N processor, which features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at 1.8 GHz. It integrates the Renesas DRP-AI3 accelerator, designed for vision-based AI workloads while optimizing power efficiency. The processor’s architecture enables up to 15 TOPs (Sparse) AI performance, making it well-suited for cost-sensitive edge-AI applications.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
IMDT V2N SOM Block Diagram
The IMDT V2N SOM provides flexible memory and storage configurations, including QSPI NOR flash with 64MB capacity, secure EEPROM, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.
The connectivity features of the SBC include dual RJ-45 Ethernet ports with optional Power over Ethernet, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and an M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for additional Wi-Fi or AI accelerator modules. A separate M.2 NGFF Key-B slot is available for cellular connectivity, while onboard RS-232 and CAN-FD transceivers enhance industrial communication capabilities.
V2N SBC Block Diagram
The board supports two four-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces with an integrated image signal processor for high-speed video processing. A 4-lane DSI interface with touch support enables display connectivity, while HDMI output is available through an external DSI-to-HDMI converter. Additional multimedia features include a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets, an onboard PDM digital microphone, and support for 4K video encoding and decoding.
For sensor integration, the SBC includes a temperature and humidity sensor, a six-degrees-of-freedom IMU, and a three-axis magnetometer for motion detection. Power input options include USB-C PD and an optional external power supply. Other features include real-time clock functionality, fan control, boot DIP switches, onboard LEDs, and a USB-C debug interface with UART-to-USB conversion.
IMDT V2N SBC
Specifications listed for the IMDT V2N SBC include:
- Memory & Storage:
- 64MB QSPI NOR flash
- Secure EEPROM
- MicroSD card slot
- Connectivity:
- 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 4, dual-band + Bluetooth 5.2 BR/EDR/LE
- 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet (1000Base-T) with optional PoE
- M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module or AI accelerator
- M.2 NGFF Key-B slot for cellular module
- Camera & Display:
- 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera interfaces
- Integrated ISP
- 4-lane DSI display with touch interface
- HDMI output via external DSI-to-HDMI converter
- Audio:
- 3.5mm audio jack for stereo headset with mic
- Onboard PDM digital microphone
- Sensors:
- Temperature & humidity sensor
- 6-DOF IMU
- 3-axis magnetometer
- I/O:
- RS-232 transceiver onboard
- CAN-FD transceiver onboard
- SPI, I2C, I2S, PDM, GPIOs, and analog headers
- USB:
- 1x USB 3.2 Type-A connector
1x USB 2.0 micro-B connector
- 1x USB-C PD power input
- 1x USB 3.2 Type-A connector
- Miscellaneous:
- RTC
- Fan control
- Boot DIP switch
- Onboard LEDs
- Debug interface (UART to USB bridge via USB-C)
- Power:
- USB-C PD power input
- Optional external power supply
- Dimensions:
- 125 × 80 × 20mm
Further information
The product page does not include pricing details but lists the IMDT V2N SBC package contents: the board, two USB-C cables, a full HD USB camera, two AR1335 MIPI cameras, an antenna, and a USB-C PD 35W wall adapter. For more information, refer to the official product announcement and the product page.
Please comment here...