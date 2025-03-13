IMDT V2N SBC: A Vision-AI Computing Platform with Dual MIPI CSI and Renesas RZ/V2N Processor

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IMDT has introduced its latest System-on-Module and Single-Board Computer, both powered by the Renesas RZ/V2N processor. These new platforms are designed to deliver cost-effective, high-performance AI computing at the edge, supporting applications in robotics, smart cities, industrial automation, IoT, and smart retail.

The core of both the SOM and SBC is the Renesas RZ/V2N processor, which features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at 1.8 GHz. It integrates the Renesas DRP-AI3 accelerator, designed for vision-based AI workloads while optimizing power efficiency. The processor’s architecture enables up to 15 TOPs (Sparse) AI performance, making it well-suited for cost-sensitive edge-AI applications.

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IMDT V2N SOM Block Diagram

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The IMDT V2N SOM provides flexible memory and storage configurations, including QSPI NOR flash with 64MB capacity, secure EEPROM, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The connectivity features of the SBC include dual RJ-45 Ethernet ports with optional Power over Ethernet, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and an M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for additional Wi-Fi or AI accelerator modules. A separate M.2 NGFF Key-B slot is available for cellular connectivity, while onboard RS-232 and CAN-FD transceivers enhance industrial communication capabilities.





V2N SBC Block Diagram

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The board supports two four-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces with an integrated image signal processor for high-speed video processing. A 4-lane DSI interface with touch support enables display connectivity, while HDMI output is available through an external DSI-to-HDMI converter. Additional multimedia features include a 3.5mm audio jack for headsets, an onboard PDM digital microphone, and support for 4K video encoding and decoding.

For sensor integration, the SBC includes a temperature and humidity sensor, a six-degrees-of-freedom IMU, and a three-axis magnetometer for motion detection. Power input options include USB-C PD and an optional external power supply. Other features include real-time clock functionality, fan control, boot DIP switches, onboard LEDs, and a USB-C debug interface with UART-to-USB conversion.





IMDT V2N SBC

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Memory & Storage: 64MB QSPI NOR flash Secure EEPROM MicroSD card slot

Connectivity: 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 4, dual-band + Bluetooth 5.2 BR/EDR/LE 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet (1000Base-T) with optional PoE M.2 NGFF Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module or AI accelerator M.2 NGFF Key-B slot for cellular module

Camera & Display: 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera interfaces Integrated ISP 4-lane DSI display with touch interface HDMI output via external DSI-to-HDMI converter

Audio: 3.5mm audio jack for stereo headset with mic Onboard PDM digital microphone

Sensors: Temperature & humidity sensor 6-DOF IMU 3-axis magnetometer

I/O: RS-232 transceiver onboard CAN-FD transceiver onboard SPI, I2C, I2S, PDM, GPIOs, and analog headers

USB: 1x USB 3.2 Type-A connector

1x USB 2.0 micro-B connector 1x USB-C PD power input

Miscellaneous: RTC Fan control Boot DIP switch Onboard LEDs Debug interface (UART to USB bridge via USB-C)

Power: USB-C PD power input Optional external power supply

Dimensions: 125 × 80 × 20mm



Specifications listed for the IMDT V2N SBC include:

Further information

The product page does not include pricing details but lists the IMDT V2N SBC package contents: the board, two USB-C cables, a full HD USB camera, two AR1335 MIPI cameras, an antenna, and a USB-C PD 35W wall adapter. For more information, refer to the official product announcement and the product page.