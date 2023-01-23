ICP Mini-ITX board runs on Intel Alder Lake-S/Raptor Lake-S processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The KINO-ADL-H610 is a Single Board Computer compatible with various Intel 12th/13th Gen Core processors. The SBC is equipped with dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, dual 4K @60Hz displays, SATA 6GB/s and various I/O interfaces

The ICP’s datasheet specifies that the KINO-ADL-H610 features an LGA1700 socket for Intel 12th/13th Generation Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium and Celeron processors. The memory interface offers support for two DDR4 slots for a maximum of 64GB SDRAM.