All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ICP Mini-ITX board runs on Intel Alder Lake-S/Raptor Lake-S processors

Jan 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

The KINO-ADL-H610 is a Single Board Computer compatible with various Intel 12th/13th Gen Core processors. The SBC is equipped with dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, dual 4K @60Hz displays, SATA 6GB/s and various I/O interfaces 

The ICP’s datasheet specifies that the KINO-ADL-H610 features an LGA1700 socket for Intel 12th/13th Generation Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium and Celeron processors. The memory interface offers support for two DDR4 slots for a maximum of 64GB SDRAM.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



KINO-ADL-H610 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The display consists of one DP 1.4a and one HDMI 2.0. Both interfaces provide support for up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz resolution. Additionally, there is an iDPM 3040 slot which can be used to add LVDS, eDP or VGA displays. 

The audio interface features the IEI AC-KIT-888S codec IC (Realtek ALC888S) supporting 7.1 Channel HD Audio.


KINO-ADL-H610 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The KINO-ADL-H610 includes two Intel I225V 2.5GbE controllers and one M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.  

Some of the I/O peripherals include up to two USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gb/s), two USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gb/s), four internal RS-232 ports, two external RS-232/422/485 (RS-485 supports AFC) and multiple status LEDs.


KINO-ADL-H610 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the KINO-ADL-H610 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200MHz Dual-Channel Slots (Up to 64GB)
    • 2x SATA 3.0 (Up to 6Gb/s) 
  • Display:
    • 1x DP 1.4a (up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz)
    • 1x iDPM 3040 slot (only for IEI eDP/LVDS/VGA module)
  • Audio:
    • 1 x Analog audio (IEI AC-KIT-888S)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x16 (Slot1) with x16 Signal Gen4 
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen3 x4) 
    • 1x M.2 2230 A-key (PCIe Gen3 x1, USB 2.0)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (Type-A)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 12-bit digital I/O
    • 1x I2C/SMBUS
    • 4x RS-232 (Internal I/O)
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (External I/O)
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • Other Features:
    • TPM
    • WDT
    • 1x CPU fan connector
    • 2x System fan connectors
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 170mm x 170mm

Further information

The KINO-ADL-H610-R10 is sold for €237,60 (~$258.30) on ICP’s online store, however customers might need to register in order to see the price. The order includes the SBC, one  power cable, one SATA power cable and a quick installation guide.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...