ICP releases low cost industrial router with 4G LTE/3G support

The UR32L Lite is an industrial router with automated failback between ethernet and cellular connectivity. This router integrates a single ARM Cortex A7 processor, two 10/100Mbps LAN ports and a SIM slot. The UR32L is available for 109,80€.



According to the UR32L datasheet, the industrial-grade processor featured is a single ARM Cortex-A7 with a maximum frequency of 528MHz along with 180MB of DDR3 RAM and 128MB of flash.