ICP releases low cost industrial router with 4G LTE/3G support

Aug 30, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 384 views

The UR32L Lite is an industrial router with automated failback between ethernet and cellular connectivity. This router integrates a single ARM Cortex A7 processor, two 10/100Mbps LAN ports and a SIM slot. The UR32L is available for 109,80€.

According to the UR32L datasheet, the industrial-grade processor featured is a single ARM Cortex-A7 with a maximum frequency of 528MHz along with 180MB of DDR3 RAM and 128MB of flash. 

UR32L Lite front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The ethernet interface consists of two 10/100Mbps LAN ports with an optional Power over Ethernet support (PoE). The cellular interface offers one 50Ω SMA connector and a SIM slot. The UR32L supports global 4G LTE CAT4/3G with multiple carrier networks and it offers a multi-link failback detection between ethernet and cellular service.


Application example
(click image to enlarge)

The UR32L also supports VPN tunnels (i.e. IPsec, OpenVPN, GRE, etc.) as well as access control lists (i.e. DDos protection, DMZ, SPI firewalls, etc.). Refer to the image below for additional details. 


Software supported by UR32L Lite
(click image to enlarge)

The router comes in a metal case measuring about 108 x 90 x 26mm and it’s DIN rail compatible. The operating temperature for this router ranges from  -40°C to 70°C.

Key relevant features for the UR32L include:

  • Processor System:
    • ARM Cortex-A7 (up to 528MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 128MB DDR3 RAM 
    • 128MB Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10/100 Mbps LAN RJ45 ports (1x WAN + 1x LAN or 2x LAN)
    • 2x 802.3 af/at PoE PSE on LAN Ports (optional)
    • 1x SMA connector
    • Global 4G/3G network with 150Mbps downlink and 50Mbps uplink
    • 1x SIM slot
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 5x LED indicators 
    • Watchdog timer
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C 
  • Power:
    • 9V to 48V, w/ surge and reverse polarity protection
  • Dimensions:
    • 108 x 90 x 26 mm

Further information

The UR32L Lite costs around 109,80€ and it’s available on ICP’s website. The URL32L model with PoE support is listed for ~125,10€.

One response to “ICP releases low cost industrial router with 4G LTE/3G support”

  1. Ray Knight says:
    Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Based on the specs I’m going to guess this is an iMX6UltraLite based device. But why don’t they include this in there datasheet so it would be easier for a potential customer to have some idea of available kernel level support?

