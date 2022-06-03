ICP NV1 AI Network Video Recorder features Tiger-Lake processor and iRIS Xe GPU

ICP NV1 AI Network Video Recorder features Tiger-Lake processor and iRIS Xe GPUJun 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views
Germany based ICP unveiled a Network Video Recorder built around Intel’s 11th Gen Core (Tiger-Lake) combined with Xe graphics processor unit. The NVI supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM (dual SO-DIMM slots) available in commercial grade and industrial grade.
The NV1 supports a wide variety of Intel processors including 11th Gen Core-i3, i5, i7 and even the CeleronTM 6305E. The device also incorporates Intel’s iRIS Xe graphic units which is capable of decoding/recording and playback in 1080p on up to 64 channels. Additionally, the NV1 has support for deep learning for up to 10 channels at 7.1 TOPS.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
(click image to enlarge)
Other features include dual HDMI ports ([email protected]), dual ethernet ports, two 3.5” SATA ports with RAID 0/1 support, one RS-232, one RS-485, a M.2 M-key slot and six USB ports.
(click image to enlarge)
ICP also stated that the NV1 can also be customized with up to sixteen IEEE802.3 PoE ports IEEE802.3 (@150W) and a Myriad X VPU to increase AI performance.
- Processor System:
- 11st Gen Tiger Lake-UP3 Intel Celeron 6305E ULV Processor (up to 1.8GHz)
- 15W TDP
- Optionally – Core i3 – 1115G4E, i5 – 1145G7E, i7 – 1185G7E
- 28W TDP
- 1x Movidius Myriad X VPU (optionally)
- Memory/Storage:
- 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 64GB (3200 MHz), Non-ECC
- 2x 3.5” internal HDD (RAID 0/1)
- Connectivity:
- 1x Intel l225-LM 2.5GbE LAN port
- 1x Intel l219 Giga LAN
- Display/Graphics:
- 2x HDMI 1.4 (up to [email protected])
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Video Decoding/Recording (1080P, H264/H265), up to 64 channels
- Video Playback (1080P), up to 64 channels
- Video Analytics/Deep learning (1080), 6-10 Channels (7.1 TOPS)
- Expansion:
- 1x M.2 2242/2260/2280 M-key slot (PCIe x1, SATA)
- 1x MiniPCIe full/half size slot (PCIe x1, SATA, USB)
- USB:
- 2x USB 2.0 ports
- 4x USB 3.2 ports
- 2x USB 2.0 ports
- I/O Interface:
- Nuvoton NCT6126D I/O chipset
- 1x RS232 port
- 1x RS485 port
- 1x Buzzer, 1x Power button
- 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED, 1x Alarm LED
- Other Features:
- 1x Line-in, 1x Line-out
- Realtek ALC888S
- TPM (Nuvoton NPCT750)
- 8x PoE ports (optionally)
- 16x PoE ports (optionally)
- OS:
- Win 10 (64-bit)
- Linux
- Operating temperature:
- -20°C to 50°C
- Power:
- 100 – 240V AC-in
- Dimensions:
- 427 x 381 x 44.4 mm
- Certifications:
- CE, FCC Class B
Further information
Pricing was not disclosed for the NV1 embedded system. RAM and storage media can be customized for industrial applications. See ICP’s website for more information.
Please comment here...