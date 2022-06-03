ICP NV1 AI Network Video Recorder features Tiger-Lake processor and iRIS Xe GPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Germany based ICP unveiled a Network Video Recorder built around Intel’s 11th Gen Core (Tiger-Lake) combined with Xe graphics processor unit. The NVI supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM (dual SO-DIMM slots) available in commercial grade and industrial grade.



The NV1 supports a wide variety of Intel processors including 11th Gen Core-i3, i5, i7 and even the CeleronTM 6305E. The device also incorporates Intel’s iRIS Xe graphic units which is capable of decoding/recording and playback in 1080p on up to 64 channels. Additionally, the NV1 has support for deep learning for up to 10 channels at 7.1 TOPS.

ICP NV1

(click image to enlarge)

Other features include dual HDMI ports ([email protected]), dual ethernet ports, two 3.5” SATA ports with RAID 0/1 support, one RS-232, one RS-485, a M.2 M-key slot and six USB ports.

ICP NV1 front

(click image to enlarge)

ICP also stated that the NV1 can also be customized with up to sixteen IEEE802.3 PoE ports IEEE802.3 (@150W) and a Myriad X VPU to increase AI performance.



ICP NV1 back (click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the NV1 include:

Processor System: 11st Gen Tiger Lake-UP3 Intel Celeron 6305E ULV Processor (up to 1.8GHz) 15W TDP Optionally – Core i3 – 1115G4E, i5 – 1145G7E, i7 – 1185G7E 28W TDP 1x Movidius Myriad X VPU (optionally)

Memory/Storage: 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 64GB (3200 MHz), Non-ECC 2x 3.5” internal HDD (RAID 0/1)

Connectivity: 1x Intel l225-LM 2.5GbE LAN port 1x Intel l219 Giga LAN

Display/Graphics: 2x HDMI 1.4 (up to [email protected] Intel Iris Xe Graphics Video Decoding/Recording (1080P, H264/H265), up to 64 channels Video Playback (1080P), up to 64 channels Video Analytics/Deep learning (1080), 6-10 Channels (7.1 TOPS)

Expansion: 1x M.2 2242/2260/2280 M-key slot (PCIe x1, SATA) 1x MiniPCIe full/half size slot (PCIe x1, SATA, USB)

USB: 2x USB 2.0 ports 4x USB 3.2 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports

I/O Interface: Nuvoton NCT6126D I/O chipset 1x RS232 port 1x RS485 port 1x Buzzer, 1x Power button 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED, 1x Alarm LED

Other Features: 1x Line-in, 1x Line-out Realtek ALC888S TPM (Nuvoton NPCT750) 8x PoE ports (optionally) 16x PoE ports (optionally)

OS: Win 10 (64-bit) Linux

Operating temperature: -20°C to 50°C

Power: 100 – 240V AC-in

Dimensions: 427 x 381 x 44.4 mm

Certifications: CE, FCC Class B



Further information

Pricing was not disclosed for the NV1 embedded system. RAM and storage media can be customized for industrial applications. See ICP’s website for more information.