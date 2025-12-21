ICORE-3576Q38 SoM packs RK3576 AI processor into a 38 mm module

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The ICORE-3576Q38 is a compact 38 mm × 38 mm system-on-module developed by T-Firefly and built around the Rockchip RK3576 application processor. The module targets embedded and industrial designs that require multi-core processing, local AI acceleration, and broad multimedia and I/O support within a small footprint.

The ICORE-3576Q38 family is available in three variants. The standard ICORE-3576Q38 targets commercial embedded systems, while the ICORE-3576JQ38 and ICORE-3576MQ38 are designed for industrial use. All three variants share the same interfaces and feature set, with differences limited to CPU frequency and operating temperature range.

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The commercial ICORE-3576Q38 supports CPU frequencies of up to 2.2 GHz using a quad Cortex-A72 and quad Cortex-A53 configuration. The industrial ICORE-3576JQ38 and ICORE-3576MQ38 variants are limited to up to 1.6 GHz to maintain reliable operation across extended temperature conditions.



Rk3576 Block Diagram

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Graphics processing is provided by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU clocked at up to 1 GHz. The GPU supports OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0, and 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, and includes dedicated 2D acceleration hardware to support display-driven applications.

The module integrates an NPU delivering up to 6 TOPS of inference performance. The NPU supports INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 data types and can operate in collaborative or independent modes.

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Memory configurations include LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X with capacities ranging from 4 GB to 16 GB. Storage options include eMMC devices from 16 GB up to 256 GB, with optional UFS 2.0 available for applications that require higher storage bandwidth.

Expansion and peripheral connectivity are provided through flexible PCIe interfaces. One PCIe 2.1 interface can be configured as PCIe, SATA 3.1, or USB 3.2 Gen1, while a second PCIe 2.1 interface supports PCIe or SATA 3.1.



AIO-3576Q38 Bottom View

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Display support includes HDMI 2.1 or eDP 1.3 with resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 at 120 Hz, along with DisplayPort 1.4 supporting the same maximum resolution and refresh rate. An additional EBC output is available for electronic paper displays at resolutions up to 2560 × 1920. Camera input is provided through MIPI CSI interfaces supporting both D-PHY and DC-PHY configurations with multiple lane options.

Hardware-accelerated multimedia support includes decoding of VP9, AVS2, and AV1 video up to 8K at 30 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second. H.264 decoding is supported at up to 4K at 60 frames per second, with H.264 encoding also available at up to 4K at 60 frames per second. MJPEG image processing is supported at 4K resolutions.



AIO-3576Q38 Carrier Board

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Software support includes Android 14, Linux distributions, Buildroot, and RT-Linux configurations, according to T-Firefly’s wiki.

For rapid prototyping, T-Firefly offers the AIO-3576Q38 carrier board, which is also compatible with other RK3576 modules from the company. The carrier board adds peripherals such as multiple GPIOs, Mini PCIe, MIPI CSI D-PHY ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an M.2 B-Key slot for 4G and 5G modules.

Specifications listed for the ICORE-3576Q38 include:

Processor / SoC:

Rockchip RK3576 / RK3576M Octa-core 64-bit Arm processor w/ 4× Cortex-A72 and 4× Cortex-A53 Up to 2.2 GHz (ICORE-3576Q38) Up to 1.6 GHz (ICORE-3576JQ38, ICORE-3576MQ38)

AI Acceleration:

6 TOPS NPU

Memory:

Up to 16 GB LPDDR4 / LPDDR4X

Storage:

Up to 256 GB eMMC Optional UFS 2.0 support

Expansion:

1× PCIe 2.1/SATA 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen1 Combo interfaces 1× PCIe 2.1/SATA 3.1 Combo interfaces

Display:

1× HDMI 2.1 or eDP 1.3 output (Up to 4096 × 2160 @ 120 Hz) 1× DisplayPort 1.4 1× EBC interface for E-ink displays (Up to 2560 × 1920)

Camera: 1× MIPI D-PHY CSI (1×4 lanes or 2×2 lanes) 1× MIPI DC-PHY CSI RX w/ D-PHY & C-PHY support

Audio:

4× SAI interfaces Supports I2S, TDM, and PCM Sampling rates up to 192 kHz

USB:

2× USB 3.2 Gen1 OTG 1x port multiplexed w/ DisplayPort 1x port multiplexed w/ PCIe 2.1 / SATA 3.1

I/O Interfaces:

2× CAN FD w/ up to 8192-bit receive FIFO 12× UART w/ automatic flow control & RS-485 support 9× I²C w/ 7-bit & 10-bit addressing 4× SPI supporting master & slave modes 14× PWM outputs

Operating Temperature:

−20 °C to +60 °C (ICORE-3576Q38) −40 °C to +85 °C (ICORE-3576JQ38, ICORE-3576MQ38)



Further Information

The ICORE-3576Q38 system-on-module is available from T-Firefly in multiple configurations, starting at $129 for a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC SoM. An 8 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC version is priced at $189, while bundles with the AIO-3576Q38 carrier board start at $259.