IBASE IB966 3.5-inch SBC with Panther Lake and up to 180 TOPS

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IBASE has announced the IB966, a 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” processors, with up to 180 TOPS of aggregate AI performance, 128GB of DDR5-7200 memory, dual 2.5GbE and three M.2 slots.

IBASE indicates that the IB966 is available with three Intel Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” processors:

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Intel Core Ultra X7 358H – 16-core/16-thread architecture (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E), up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache, 25W base power, Arc B390 GPU with 12 Xe cores and 122 TOPS, 50-TOPS NPU.

– 16-core/16-thread architecture (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E), up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache, 25W base power, Arc B390 GPU with 12 Xe cores and 122 TOPS, 50-TOPS NPU. Intel Core Ultra 7 356H – 16-core/16-thread architecture (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E), up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache, 25W base power, Intel Graphics with 4 Xe cores and 40 TOPS, 50-TOPS NPU.

– 16-core/16-thread architecture (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E), up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache, 25W base power, Intel Graphics with 4 Xe cores and 40 TOPS, 50-TOPS NPU. Intel Core Ultra 7 355 – 8-core/8-thread architecture (4P + 4 LP-E), up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache, 25W base power, Intel Graphics with 4 Xe cores and 40 TOPS, 49-TOPS NPU.

IBASE’s 180-TOPS figure represents aggregate AI performance across the CPU, GPU and NPU.



IB966 block diagram

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Two DDR5 SO-DIMM sockets support up to 128GB of non-ECC DDR5-7200 memory. Storage expansion includes M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 sockets for NVMe SSDs, while an M.2 E-key 2230 slot supports CNVi wireless modules.



IB966 bottom view

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Display connectivity consists of HDMI, a dedicated DisplayPort output, DisplayPort over USB Type-C, LVDS and eDP.

The datasheet also lists two 2.5GbE interfaces based on Intel I226LM and I226V controllers, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and three USB 2.0 interfaces, including one external Type-A connector and two internal headers.



IB966 front view

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For industrial interfaces, the IB966 provides two configurable RS-232/422/485 serial ports and 4-in/4-out digital I/O. Other features listed by IBASE include iAMT, a discrete TPM, hardware monitoring and a 256-level watchdog timer.



IB966 top view

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The board measures 102 x 147mm and is specified for operation from 0°C to 60°C, with a storage temperature range of -20°C to 80°C. It uses a 12V to 24V DC input and supports either an optional active heatsink or passive heat spreader.

Further Information

The company did not provide pricing or availability information, but additional details are available in the product announcement and on the IB966 product page.