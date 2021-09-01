i.MX8M Plus SBC loads up on features

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx’s “OKMX8MP-C” SBC delivers NXP’s i.MX8M Plus via an “FETMX8MP-C SoM.” The SBC offers 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, MIPI DSI/CSI, M.2, mini-PCIe, PCIe, and -40 to 85°C support.



Earlier this year, China-based Forlinx introduced sandwich-style OKMX8MM-C and OKMX8MQ-C SBCs based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini and i.MX8M Quad, respectively. Now it has launched another feature-rich, COM-and-carrier SBC built around another i.MX8 family processor. The OKMX8MP-C SBC’s FETMX8MP-C SoM is equipped with an NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus, which we most recently saw on Ibase’s IBR215 Pico-ITX SBC.







OKMX8MP-C (left) and FETMX8MP-C

The i.MX8M Plus is equipped with 4x up to 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 cores plus Vivante GC7000UL 3D and GC520L 2D GPUs, an 800MHz Cortex-M7 MCU, an 800MHz HiFi4 DSP, and dual ISPs. The Plus is the only i.MX8 family SoC with an AI accelerator: a 2.3-TOPs NPU.

The FETMX8MP-C SoM is available with the standard quad-core version of the i.MX8M Plus, although the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the products says a dual-core version is coming. The module ships with Linux 5.4.70 with Qt 5.15, as well as an unspecified version of Android.

The 63 x 36mm FETMX8MP-C SoM is just slightly smaller than the FETMX8MQ-C found on the OKMX8MQ-C SBC. The module defaults to 4GB LPDDR4 but is available with a 2GB to 8GB range.

The 5V module ships with 16GB eMMC and like the full SBC supports a -40 to 85°C range. Four 80-pin B2B connectors support all the I/O listed below for the SBC plus SPDIF, QSPI, SAI, and additional SPI, I2C, PWM, and SD interfaces.







OKMX8MP-C (left) and detail view

The OKMX8MP-C SBC offers dual GbE ports, one with TSN. You also get WiFi/BT and M.2 B-key and mini-PCIe sockets with optional 5G and 4G modules. A PCie Gen3 x1 interface is also on board.

Media interfaces include HDMI 2.0a, LVDS, MIPI-DSI with optional touchscreen, 2x MIPI-CSI with optional cameras, and audio I/O. Other major ports include 2x USB 3.0, Type-C, serial, and 2x CAN-FD.

Specifications listed for the OKMX8MP-C include:

Processor (via FETMX8MP-C SoM) — NXP i.MX8M Plus (4x Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.6GHz); Vivante GC7000UL 3D and GC520L 2D GPUs; 2.3 TOPS NPU; 800MHz Cortex-M7; 800MHz HiFi4 DSP, 2x ISPs

Memory/storage: 4GB LPDDR4 (optional 2-8GB) via FETMX8MP-C SoM 16GB eMMC via FETMX8MP-C SoM MicroSD slot

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (1x with TSN) 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 (NXP AW-CM358M) Wireless options available via M.2 and mini-PCIe

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a port up to [email protected]; HDMI 2.1 eARC support Dual-channel LVDS up to 1920 x 1600 @ 60fps MIPI-DSI (4-lane) up to 1024 x 600 @ 30fps; optional 7-inch Forlinx display 2x MIPI-CSI (1x up to 2592 x 1944 with optional Omnivision OV5645 camera; 1x up to 3840 x 2160 with optional Basler daA3840-30mc-IMX8MP-EVK camera) Audio I/O jack and 2x 1W8Ω speaker output (via WM8960)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports USB 3.0 Type-C port with DFP, UFP and DRP support 2x serial debug ports Isolated RS485 terminal plug port 2x CAN-FD 2.0B terminal plug ports 4x UART 3x I2C, 2x PWM, ECSPI JTAG

Expansion: M.2 B-key slot for 5G module (optional Quectel RM500Q) Mini-PCIe slot for 4G module (optional Quectel EC20) PCIe Gen3 x1

Other features — RTC with coincell holder; switch and reset buttons; 2x user buttons; 2x LEDs

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Power — 12V DC jack

Operating system — Linux 5.4.70 with Qt 5.15; Android



Further information

The OKMX8MP-C appears to be available at an undisclosed price. No pricing or availability information was provided for the FETMX8MP-C SoM. More information may be found on the Forlinx OKMX8MP-C product page.

