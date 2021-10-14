i.MX8M Mini based mini-PC starts at $305

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICOP’s “EBOX-IMX8MM” embedded computer runs Android 9 or Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 2x GbE, 3x USB, 4x COM, WiFi/BT, and a 12-36V input.



Taiwan-based ICOP is primarily known for its embedded boards and systems based on x86 based CPUs from its sister company DM&P Group (DMP), as in its Vortex86EX-based Ebox-3100. Yet the company recently launched a compact embedded PC based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The company announced the product back in May, and it recently began shipping from WDL Systems for $305 with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and the optional -40 to 80°C instead of the standard 0 to 60°C operating range.







EBOX-IMX8MM angle (left) and front and back views

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, 115 x 115 x 35mm system incorporates the 1.6GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 version of the Mini, which is faster and more power-efficient than the quad -A53 i.MX8M but is limited to HD resolution. We have seen far more compute modules and SBCs based on the Mini than embedded computers. The only similar systems we can find in our archives are Compulab’s IOT-GATE-iMX8 and Eurotech’s ReliaGate 10-14

The EBOX-IMX8MM ships with pre-installed Android 9 or a Yocto-based Linux stack and offers mainline Linux kernel support. You can order the system with 1GB to 4GB LPDDR4 and 8GB to 64GB eMMC MLC/SLC flash. There is also an optional SD slot, which the specs list as internal but the images reveal as external.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The EBOX-IMX8MM is equipped with 3x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.3, and 2x audio jacks. There are also 2x GbE ports — one via the CPU and one via an Intel I210 — plus a WiFi (802.11b/g/n) module with Bluetooth 4.1 and an antenna mount. One image shows only one RJ45 port, suggesting either that there is a single GbE option or this is a non-GbE option that instead offers the optional serial console port (see below).







EBOX-IMX8MM with alternate single-RJ45 configuration (left) and mysterious reverse image view from parallel universe

(click images to enlarge)



The images show 4x COM ports, but the specs show 2x or 4x RS-232, 2x RS-485, and 1x serial console. Most likely, given panel size constraints, you can mix-and-match four ports given the above limitations, but it is possible you could get more ports. As noted, the console port may use an RJ45 and replace the GbE ports.

Oddly, one ICOP datasheet image shows the front panel with the LEDs on the right and another angled image with the port placements switched so the LEDs are on the left, as in a mirror image. The WDL shopping page images show the LEDs on the right.







EBOX-IMX8MM with VESA (left) and DIN-rail mounting

(click image to enlarge)



The EBOX-IMX8MM powers up with a 12-36V input. It is available with optional VESA and DIN-rail mounting.



Further information

The EBOX-IMX8MM is available at WDL Systems (where it is called the DMP EBOX-IMX8MM) with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and -40 to 80°C support. More information may be found in ICOP’s announcement and product page.

