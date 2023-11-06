All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support

Nov 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

The TQ-Group recently launched a single board computer compatible with various NXP i. MX 8M Plus CPUs aimed at different applications. Some key features of the board are its camera support, dual GbE ports and extensive storage options.

The core of the MBa8MP-RAS314 is the TQMa8MPxL module, which comes equipped with the versatile NXP i.MX 8M Plus CPU series. Available in configurations from the Dual Cortex-A53 to the more powerful Quad Cortex-A53, the board is adaptable to various specific requirements, whether for machine learning and AI (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 8 ML/AI), advanced video processing (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 6 Video), or the cost-effective option (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 4 Lite).


i.MX 8M Plus block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The MBa8MP-RAS314 can be configured with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4-SDRAM for demanding multitasking, 256 MB of Quad SPI NOR flash, up to 256 GB of eMMC Flash and a microSD card slot for storage.


TQMa8MPxL module
(click image to enlarge)

Video output capabilities on the board encompass an HDMI port, MIPI DSI, and LVDS interfaces, facilitating compatibility with multiple display types. Additionally, camera integration is enabled via MIPI CSI2 for image-focused applications such as surveillance, machine vision, and sophisticated multimedia systems.

Connectivity options are extensive on this board, featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet with TSN for rapid data throughput and synchronized communication. It offers a large selection of USB ports, including four USB 3.0 and one USB 3.0 device port.

     
MBa8MP-RAS314 block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The 40-pin header on the board provides 28x dedicated GPIOs, 2x PWM channels, 2x I2C interfaces, 1x UART interface, and 1x SPI interface, ensuring comprehensive peripheral integration.

The board is compatible with Armbian and Yocto-Linux operating systems, and offers Android support on request for quick product development.

Specifications listed for the MBa8MP-RAS314 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8 GB LPDDR4-SDRAM
    • Up to 256 MB Quad SPI NOR
    • Up to 256 GB eMMC Flash
    • 1x Micro SD Card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x LVDS Interface
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI2 (2-Lanes)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gbit-Ethernet (1x TSN)
    • 2.4/5 GHz WiFi module  (Murata LBEE5XV1YM)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 40-pin GPIO header (3.3V)
    • 3× Pushbutton
    • 1× 4-fold DIP switch (boot-mode)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 3.0 device
  • Other Features:
    • Real Time Clock (RTC)
    • Secure Element (SE050)
    • Temperature sensor
    • JTAG 10-pin header
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 100 mm

Further information

TQ-Group has not disclosed pricing information for the MBa8MP-RAS314 board. Refer to the product page for more details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...