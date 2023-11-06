i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The TQ-Group recently launched a single board computer compatible with various NXP i. MX 8M Plus CPUs aimed at different applications. Some key features of the board are its camera support, dual GbE ports and extensive storage options.

The core of the MBa8MP-RAS314 is the TQMa8MPxL module, which comes equipped with the versatile NXP i.MX 8M Plus CPU series. Available in configurations from the Dual Cortex-A53 to the more powerful Quad Cortex-A53, the board is adaptable to various specific requirements, whether for machine learning and AI (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 8 ML/AI), advanced video processing (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 6 Video), or the cost-effective option (i.MX 8M Plus Quad 4 Lite).