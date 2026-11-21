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Nabu Casa has introduced the Home Assistant Connect AUX-2, a compact ESP32-S3-based device that combines audio streaming, serial control, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB expansion. Designed to work with an existing Home Assistant system, it connects audio equipment and smart home devices through Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Power over Ethernet.

The Connect AUX-2 is powered by Espressif’s ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller, equipped with 8MB of PSRAM and 8MB of flash storage. It also incorporates a Texas Instruments PCM5122 digital-to-analog converter with a 112dB signal-to-noise ratio and a W5500 Ethernet controller.

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Home Assistant Connect AUX-2 peripherals

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For audio playback, the device provides a shared 3.5mm output supporting analog stereo and optical S/PDIF connections, with only one output mode active at a time. Both support 16-bit/48kHz stereo audio, with compatibility for FLAC, MP3, and WAV formats.

Through Music Assistant and the Sendspin protocol, the AUX-2 can stream audio to conventional Hi-Fi systems and AV receivers while synchronizing playback with compatible smart speakers.



Home Assistant Connect AUX-2 serial compatibility

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The device includes two 3.5mm RS-232 ports with configurable transmit and receive pin assignments. These interfaces allow Home Assistant to communicate with compatible televisions, AV receivers, projectors, UPS systems, and other serial equipment.

A USB-A port supports additional devices, including the Home Assistant Connect ZWA-2 Z-Wave adapter and USB-to-RS-485 converters.



Home Assistant Connect AUX-2 Z-Wave

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Wireless connectivity includes 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE. The Bluetooth proxy functionality supports up to three active connections, allowing nearby Bluetooth smart home devices to communicate with Home Assistant over the network.

The USB interface also allows the Z-Wave adapter to be positioned away from the main Home Assistant system.



Home Assistant Connect AUX-2 Bluetooth antenna

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For wired networking, the AUX-2 supports Ethernet with IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet, providing data and power through a single cable. Alternatively, it can operate from a 5V/2A USB-C power supply using either Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity.

Typical power consumption is below 1W, and the device measures 106 × 63 × 25mm, weighs approximately 104g, and features a polycarbonate enclosure.



Home Assistant Connect AUX-2

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The device runs firmware based on ESPHome and integrates directly with Home Assistant. Its unlocked bootloader also supports custom firmware, while a Grove connector provides I²C and GPIO expansion for compatible sensors and peripherals.

Further Information

The Home Assistant Connect AUX-2 is available through distributors including Apollo Automation for $68.95, Pimoroni for $69.00, and Seeed Studio for $68.90.

A running Home Assistant system (version 2026.9 or later) is required for normal operation. USB-C, Ethernet, audio, and serial cables are sold separately.