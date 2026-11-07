Home Assistant-compatible board pairs ESP32-S3 and ESP32-P4

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Crowd Supply has introduced a campaign for LocalDot, an open-hardware board developed by AAElectronics that converts third-generation Amazon Echo Dots into Home Assistant voice devices. The 83 × 37mm PCB uses an ESP32-S3 and ESP32-P4 for connectivity and audio processing while retaining the original microphones, speaker, buttons, and LEDs.

The ESP32-S3 handles Wi-Fi connectivity and device control, while the ESP32-P4 performs audio processing, including microphone input and signal processing for voice applications.

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The ESP32-P4 works with the Echo Dot’s existing four-microphone array, providing beamforming support for directional audio capture. A TAS5805 amplifier drives the original speaker, while the physical buttons and LED indicators remain available through the replacement board.



LocalDot top view

(click image to enlarge)

LocalDot measures 83 × 37mm and replaces one of the two original Echo Dot PCBs. Installation involves opening the enclosure and exchanging the board without soldering or modifying the case. Power is supplied through the original Echo Dot adapter.

The hardware is designed for the third-generation Echo Dot, specifically the Donut and Crumpet variants. The developer notes that compatibility with the Echo Dot with Clock version has not yet been tested.



LocalDot bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

For software, LocalDot is designed to integrate with Home Assistant and ESPHome. Wake-word detection runs on the device, with recognized voice commands forwarded over the local network to a configured Home Assistant server for further processing.

This arrangement allows voice control without relying on Amazon’s cloud services. Smart-home functions, timers, and notifications can operate without an internet connection, provided the local server and associated integrations remain available.



LocalDot installed with original Echo Dot speaker

(click image to enlarge)

The project also supports experimentation with voice notifications and intercom functionality. Developers will be able to modify the wake-word implementation and audio-processing pipeline through the planned open-source firmware.

AAElectronics plans to publish hardware schematics, PCB layout files, a bill of materials, ESPHome configuration for the ESP32-S3, and ESP-IDF firmware for the ESP32-P4 through its public GitHub repository.

The hardware design is intended for release under the CERN-OHL-S-2.0 license, while the software components will use their respective open-source licenses. Manufacturing and assembly will be arranged following the Crowd Supply campaign, with order fulfillment handled by Mouser Electronics.

Further Information

LocalDot is available for backing through Crowd Supply, starting at $50 for a single replacement PCB. Two-board and three-board packages are listed at $98 and $145, respectively, with shipping costing $8 within the United States or $18 internationally.