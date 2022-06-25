Holybros unveils Pixhawk 6X and Pixhawk 6C flight controllers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Holybro has revealed two new models of the popular Pixhawk flight controller for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Pixhawk 6X and the Pixhawk 6C use a Cortex-M7 as Flight Management Unit (FMU) and a Cortex-M3 as an I/O processor.

The Pixhawk 6X is based on the Pixhawk FMUv6x Open Standard and the Pixhawk Autopilot Bus Standard. Both versions 6X/6C feature H7 microcontroller which consists of a Arm Cortex-M7 core (up to 480 MHz) and a single core Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz).