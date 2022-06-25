All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Holybros unveils Pixhawk 6X and Pixhawk 6C flight controllers

Jun 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views

Holybro has revealed two new models of the popular Pixhawk flight controller for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Pixhawk 6X and the Pixhawk 6C use a Cortex-M7 as Flight Management Unit (FMU) and a Cortex-M3 as an I/O processor.

The Pixhawk 6X is based on the Pixhawk FMUv6x Open Standard and the Pixhawk Autopilot Bus Standard. Both versions 6X/6C feature H7 microcontroller which consists of a Arm Cortex-M7 core (up to 480 MHz) and a single core Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz). 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Pixhawk 6X (left) and 6C (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The 6X model includes three low-noise IMUs and two barometer sensors located on separate buses. If PX4 Autopilot detects a sensor malfunction, it will automatically switch to another to prevent system failure. Additionally, the 6X integrates an independent LDO that powers every sensor with independent control.

Pixhawk 6X pinout (left) and exploded view (right)
(click images to enlarge

Other differences between the two new models include ethernet and SPI support from the Pixhawk 6x. Both versions feature 2x CAN buses, 16x PWM servo outputs, 2x GPS ports, I2C port and many other peripherals. Refer to the specs below for more info.

Pixhawk 6C pinout
(click images to enlarge)

According to the company, the 6X is more suitable for researchers or commercial applications than the 6C due to the additional IMUs and it’s modular design. Both versions implement an integrated vibration isolation system that helps filter out high frequencies due to vibration to provide more accurate sensor readings.

The Pixhawk 6X ships with PX4 Ardupilot preinstalled. The documentation for the Pixhawk 6X can be found here and in this other link for the 6C model. 

Specifications listed for the Pixhawk 6C include:

  • Processor System:
    • STM32H753 single core 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz)
    • STM32F103 32-bit Arm Cortex-M3, (up to 72MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1MB SRAM (STM32H753)
    • 2MB flash memory (STM32F100)
    • 64KB SRAM (STM32F100)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Ethernet port (up to 100Mbps) 
    • 2 GPS ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16- PWM servo outputs
    • 3x general purpose serial ports
    • Dedicated R/C input for Spektrum/DSM and SBUS, CPPM, analog/PWM RSSI
    • 1x IC2, 2x CAN 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 42688-P Accel/Gyro from Invensense
    • 1x BMI055 Accel/Gyro from Bosch
    • 1x IST8310 Magnetometer from iSentek
    • 1x MS5611 Barometer
  • Power:
    • 6V max input voltage
    • 4.75 -5.25V (via USB)
    • 0 – 36V servo rail input
    • 1.5A (Telem1 output current limiter) 
    • 1.5A (all other ports combined output current limiter)
  • Dimensions:
    • 84.8 x 44 x 12.4 mm
  • Weight:
    • 58.8g

 

Specifications listed for the Pixhawk 6X include:

  • Processor System:
    • STM32H753 single core 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz)
    • STM32F100 32-bit Arm Cortex-M3, (up to 24MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1MB SRAM (STM32H753)
    • 2MB flash memory (STM32F100)
    • 8KB SRAM (STM32F100)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Microchip Ethernet port (up to 100Mbps) 
    • 2 GPS ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16- PWM servo outputs
    • Dedicated analog/PWM RSSI input and SBus output
    • Dedicated R/C input for PPM and SBus input
    • 4x general purpose serial ports
    • 1x IC2, 1x SPI, 2x CAN 
    • R/C input for Spektrum/DSM
    • 2 Power input ports with SMBus
  • Other Features:
  • Power:
    • 6V max input voltage
    • 4.75 -5.25V (via USB)
    • 0 – 36V servo rail input
    • 1.5A Telem1 output current limiter 
    • 1.5A (all other ports combined output current limiter)
  • Dimensions:
    • 38.8 x 31.8 x 14.6mm (Flight Controller Module)
    • 52.4 x 103.4 x 16.7mm (Standard Baseboard)
    • 43.4 x 72.8 x 14.2 mm (Mini Baseboard)

 Further information

The Pixhawk 6X is available for $236.99 on Holybro’s product page. There is no info regarding pricing for the 6C version as of publication date.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...