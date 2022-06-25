Holybros unveils Pixhawk 6X and Pixhawk 6C flight controllers

Holybros unveils Pixhawk 6X and Pixhawk 6C flight controllersJun 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views
Holybro has revealed two new models of the popular Pixhawk flight controller for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Pixhawk 6X and the Pixhawk 6C use a Cortex-M7 as Flight Management Unit (FMU) and a Cortex-M3 as an I/O processor.
The Pixhawk 6X is based on the Pixhawk FMUv6x Open Standard and the Pixhawk Autopilot Bus Standard. Both versions 6X/6C feature H7 microcontroller which consists of a Arm Cortex-M7 core (up to 480 MHz) and a single core Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz).
