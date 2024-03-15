Trenz Electronic Eval Board with Adaptive AMD Versal SoC and High-Speed I/Os

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Trenz Electronic presents the TE0950-03-EGBE21A, an evaluation board incorporating the AMD Versal AI Edge VE2302 System-on-Chip. Designed for embedded applications requiring reliable serial connectivity, this embedded board is engineered to deliver consistent performance across various commercial and industrial applications.

At the heart of the board lies the AMD Versal AI Edge XCVE2302-1LSESFVA784, part of a family known for adaptability and efficiency in processing. The board’s compatibility with various VE-series devices, for example VE2002, VE2102, VE2202, VE2302, VM1102 to ensure versatility in applications.

Memory and storage are well-provisioned, with 8 GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 128 MB of SPI Flash as the primary boot option. Additional storage options include a MicroSD card slot, 32 GB eMMC as a secondary boot option, and an EEPROM with a MAC address.