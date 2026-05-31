Hive is a Raspberry Pi CM5 rackmount platform with hot-swappable nodes

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

blackdevice, a Spanish hardware engineering company and Raspberry Pi Design Partner, has shared details of Hive, a modular compute platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM5. The platform is designed to scale from small homelab installations to rack-mounted infrastructure deployments through interchangeable compute nodes called “beenodes”.

According to the company, each beenode integrates a Raspberry Pi CM5 together with NVMe storage and thermal management inside a self-contained module. The modules slide into a shared chassis through a tool-free rail mechanism and can be added or removed without rewiring.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The company describes the design as hot-swappable and intended to allow system expansion without replacing existing hardware.



Hive chassis and beenode

(click image to enlarge)

Two chassis options are planned. The Hive Mini targets desktop and homelab environments with support for up to four beenodes in a 10-inch mini-rack form factor.



Hive Mini

(click image to enlarge)

The larger Hive system is designed for rack deployments and accommodates up to eight nodes in a 2U 19-inch chassis.



Hive chassis

(click image to enlarge)

Beyond the hardware, blackdevice has developed a management platform called Hive OS. The software provides centralized monitoring and control of all installed nodes, including CPU and memory utilization, temperatures, network activity, system logs, power profiles, and fan management from a single interface.



Hive OS demo

(click image to enlarge)

The company indicates that Hive offers an alternative to traditional Raspberry Pi clusters, combining shared infrastructure, modular expansion, and centralized management.

A beenode purchased for a smaller Hive Mini system can reportedly be reused in a larger Hive chassis, allowing users to expand capacity over time without replacing compute modules.



Beenode exploded view

(click image to enlarge)

blackdevice states that Hive has been under development for several years and that working prototypes are already operating internally.



Hive functional prototype

(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

blackdevice indicated that the platform is currently in the pre-industrialization stage, with a Kickstarter campaign planned for autumn 2026.