Hive is a Raspberry Pi CM5 rackmount platform with hot-swappable nodes

Hive is a Raspberry Pi CM5 rackmount platform with hot-swappable nodesMay 31, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 3,541 views
blackdevice, a Spanish hardware engineering company and Raspberry Pi Design Partner, has shared details of Hive, a modular compute platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM5. The platform is designed to scale from small homelab installations to rack-mounted infrastructure deployments through interchangeable compute nodes called “beenodes”.
According to the company, each beenode integrates a Raspberry Pi CM5 together with NVMe storage and thermal management inside a self-contained module. The modules slide into a shared chassis through a tool-free rail mechanism and can be added or removed without rewiring.
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The company describes the design as hot-swappable and intended to allow system expansion without replacing existing hardware.
Hive chassis and beenode
Two chassis options are planned. The Hive Mini targets desktop and homelab environments with support for up to four beenodes in a 10-inch mini-rack form factor.
Hive Mini
The larger Hive system is designed for rack deployments and accommodates up to eight nodes in a 2U 19-inch chassis.
Hive chassis
Beyond the hardware, blackdevice has developed a management platform called Hive OS. The software provides centralized monitoring and control of all installed nodes, including CPU and memory utilization, temperatures, network activity, system logs, power profiles, and fan management from a single interface.
Hive OS demo
The company indicates that Hive offers an alternative to traditional Raspberry Pi clusters, combining shared infrastructure, modular expansion, and centralized management.
A beenode purchased for a smaller Hive Mini system can reportedly be reused in a larger Hive chassis, allowing users to expand capacity over time without replacing compute modules.
Beenode exploded view
blackdevice states that Hive has been under development for several years and that working prototypes are already operating internally.
Hive functional prototype
Further Information
blackdevice indicated that the platform is currently in the pre-industrialization stage, with a Kickstarter campaign planned for autumn 2026.
Wow! Finally, a Raspberry Pi cluster that looks like a serious product!
nvidia have ‘switch’ for network inside rack for module cpu. this is good idea. one rack for power and network and hotswap cpu module.