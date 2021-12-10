Highly expandable embedded PC taps Whiskey Lake

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Cincoze’s rugged, fanless “DI-1100” embedded PC has an 8th Gen CPU, up to 64GB DDR4, triple display support, 2x GbE, 2x COM, 6x USB (including 2x Gen2) and expansion via 2x mini-PCIe with SIM and Cincoze CFI and CFM modules.



Cincoze announced a highly expandable embedded computer with dual mini-PCIe slots plus the company’s Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) and Control Function Module (CFM) interfaces. The DI-1100 follows the 6th Gen Skylake based DI-1000 and advances to the similarly 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform. The 203 x 142 x 66.8mm system supports applications including autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, and environmental monitoring computers.







DI-1100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The DI-1100 offers a choice of several Whiskey Lake processors up to the quad-core, up to 4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. Win 10 is the default and Linux is available by project.

The DI-1100 supports up to 64GB DDR4-2400 via a single socket. For storage, you get a 2.5-inch, front-accessible, hot-swap SATA III bay with RAID 0/1. One of the 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA.

The dual mini-PCIe slots can be loaded with Cincoze MEC modules, which offer options such as multiple GbE, USB, and serial ports. The slots also support cellular communications, with the help of dual externally accessible SIM card slots. The dual SIMs are “for GPS tracking and positioning over the mobile network connection,” and “allow the vehicle to travel between areas supported by different network providers and never lose the mobile data connection,” says Cincoze.

Further expansion is possible via Cincoze’s CMI and CFM slots. CMI options include M12 A- or X-coded ports or 2x 10GbE ports. The CFM slots support power ignition sensing (IGN) and 4x PoE ports, among other options.







DI-1100 with optional fan and optional CMI and CFM modules

(click image to enlarge)



We have seen the CMI and CFM slots on Cincoze’s Coffee Lake powered DX-1100 and DS-1200 . CMI is available on its Whiskey Lake based P2102 , which can convert into a panel PC with the Cincoze Convertible Display System (CDS).

Standard features include 2x GbE ports (Intel I219 and I210), as well as PS/2, 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Triple displays are supported via HDMI and DP, both offering up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz resolution. There is also a HD-ready VGA port and dual audio jacks (Realtek ALC888)







DI-1100 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The DI-1100 is powered by an automotive friendly 9-48VDC terminal block with support for the optional power ignition sensing module with delay time management. Other power related features include an AT/ATX switch, a remote power terminal block, SuperCap backup, a Clear CMOS switch, a watchdog, and power and reset buttons with 0.2sec Instant Reboot Technology. Mounting options include wall-mount, side-mount, DIN-rail, and VESA, and there is an optional fan.

Ruggedization features include a -40 to 70°C operating range, 95% @ 70°C non-condensing RH tolerance, and shock and vibration resistance per MIL-STD-810G. The system provides surge, reverse power, and over-voltage and over-current protections, and there are a variety of EMC compliances including E-mark and EN50121-3-2 (railway).



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DI-1100. More information may be found in Cincoze’s announcement and product page.

