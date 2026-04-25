Heltec Mesh Node T096 adopts nRF52840 platform with integrated LoRa and GNSS

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Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

The design is based on the nRF52840 SoC, which incorporates a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor with floating point support. The device supports multiple wireless protocols, including Bluetooth LE, Bluetooth Mesh, Thread, Zigbee, and 2.4 GHz proprietary stacks, allowing concurrent protocol operation.

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It also includes hardware-based cryptographic acceleration, NFC-A tag functionality, and a range of digital interfaces such as SPI, QSPI, I2S, PDM, and USB.



Mesh Node T096 dimensions

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Long-range communication is handled by the SX1262 LoRa transceiver with an integrated power amplifier, offering up to 28±1 dBm transmit power. GNSS functionality is provided by the UC6580 receiver, which supports multiple constellations including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NAVIC, and QZSS.

The board uses LDS antennas for both 2.4 GHz and GNSS signals, reducing the need for external antenna components while maintaining a compact layout. External antennas can be connected through IPEX interfaces if required.



Mesh Node T096 pinout

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Connectivity is provided through a USB Type-C interface and dual-row header pins. The board includes a 0.96-inch TFT display, along with user and reset buttons. Available interfaces include SPI, I2C (TWI), UART, PWM, I2S, PDM, and QSPI.



Mesh Node T096 peripherals

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Power management is handled through an onboard charging circuit that supports lithium batteries, including charge and discharge control, overcharge protection, and automatic switching between USB and battery input. A solar panel connector is also available for low-power deployments.



Mesh Node T096

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Heltec indicates support for Arduino-based development, along with compatibility for PlatformIO and MicroPython. Example implementations are available for LoRa and LoRaWAN, as well as mesh networking frameworks.

Specifications listed for the Mesh Node T096 include:

MCU: nRF52840

LoRa: SX1262 transceiver

GNSS: UC6580 (L1+L5)

Wireless: Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth Mesh

Interfaces: USB Type-C 2 × 13-pin 2.54 mm header LoRa antenna (IPEX1.0) GNSS antenna (IPEX1.0)

Peripherals: 2 × LEDs 2 × buttons

Power: 5V via USB-C 3.7V lithium battery (3.3–4.2V) Integrated battery management and charging 1.25-2P lithium battery connector 1.25-2P solar panel connector

Operating Temperature: -20°C to 70°C

Mechanical: 52.0 × 25.4 × 10.26 mm



Further Information