HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

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Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

The HaloMax product lineup offers a range of modules and accessories tailored for long-range wireless communication. The TD-HALOM HaloMax Module delivers 1 Watt (30 dBm) of power at the antenna connector and operates in the 902-928 MHz frequency range, making it ideal for extreme-range Wi-Fi HaLow communication.

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The TD-HALOC HaloMax m.2 Card provides a next-generation form factor with support for USB, UART, SPI, and I2C interfaces, enabling flexible integration in standalone or Linux-based systems.