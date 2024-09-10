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HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Sep 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 480 views

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

The HaloMax product lineup offers a range of modules and accessories tailored for long-range wireless communication. The TD-HALOM HaloMax Module delivers 1 Watt (30 dBm) of power at the antenna connector and operates in the 902-928 MHz frequency range, making it ideal for extreme-range Wi-Fi HaLow communication.

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The TD-HALOC HaloMax m.2 Card provides a next-generation form factor with support for USB, UART, SPI, and I2C interfaces, enabling flexible integration in standalone or Linux-based systems.


TD-WRLS Dev Platform & HaloMax M.2 Card
(click image to enlarge)

For development and testing, the TD-WRLS High Power m.2 Development Platform supports both HaloMax and LoraMax m.2 cards, offering enhanced connectivity and Raspberry Pi 5 compatibility.

Additionally, the TD-TLM1 HaloMax Drone Telemetry board enables real-time telemetry over long distances, with customizable firmware suited for drone and rover applications.


HaloMax protocol comparison
(click image to enlarge)

Teledatics also offers several open-hardware daughterboards compatible with the TD-WRLS platform. These include the TD-WGPS GPS Daughterboard for centimeter-level positioning and the TD-WSEN Remote Sensing Daughterboard for environmental monitoring.

Other options, like the TD-WBAT Battery-Powered Node Daughterboard for solar-charged wireless nodes and the TD-WETH Ethernet Extender Daughterboard for long-range Ethernet connectivity, extend the functionality of the HaloMax platform.

The module also supports the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network (AREDN), enhancing communication capabilities during emergency scenarios.

According to the campaign, Teledatics plans to make open-source Linux drivers and detailed documentation available on their GitHub, allowing developers to easily customize and implement HaloMax in their projects.


TD-WRLS HaloMax daughterboards
(click image to enlarge)

The HaloMax module is applicable across various sectors, including remote agricultural equipment monitoring, drone telemetry, and emergency data networks.

In July 2024, Teledatics demonstrated the long-range capabilities of HaloMax with a 106 km Wi-Fi HaLow link using the HaloMax TD-HALOM 1W module, further showcasing its potential for long-range communication.


HaloMax module
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

Teledatics offers various purchasing options for the HaloMax system. The HaloMax Developer Bundle, priced at $419, includes two development kits, m.2 cards, antennas, and multiple daughterboards for GPS, Wi-Fi, remote sensing, and more.

Other bundles, such as the HaloMax Starter Bundle ($109.00) and the Raspberry Pi Bundle ($119.00), provide essential components for simpler setups. Individual modules, including the TD-HALOM Wi-Fi HaLow module ($34.00), and several daughterboards are also available. All products will begin shipping on February 9, 2025.

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