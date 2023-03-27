All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
HackerBox leverages dual ESP32 dev boards

Mar 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 161 views

HackerBox is a monthly subscription that combines and delivers various dev kits aimed at hobbyists and students. This month’s HackerBox is based on the wardriver.uk platform and it features two ESP32-WROOM-32U modules, one GSM modem, a MicroSD card, an OLED display and many other components.

The wardriver.uk platform is used “for receiving nearby Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices and logging them to a micro SD card along with your current GPS position. This data can be uploaded to wardriving websites such as Wigle.net to improve public crowd-sourced network location information.”

The HackerBox 0089 WiSpy features two ESP32-DevKitC V4 development modules with the following features:

  • ESP32-WROOM-32U — Dual core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz); Single ultra low power (ULP) co-processor core, 320 KiB RAM, 448 KiB ROM


ESP32-DevKitC V4 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

This HackerBox includes a customized PCB, so the ESP32 modules, the MicroSD Card slot reader + 16GB SD card, the SIM800 module, the GPS module and the OLED header pins require soldering.

   
HackerBox 0089 WiSpy PCB layout
(click images to enlarge)

The kit also provides two omnidirectional SMA antennas with 3dB gain, two SMA to IPEX pigtail cables, one axial Zener diode, one 2.4GHz PCB Yagi antenna, one USB MicroSD Card Reader Keychain and the WiSpy Antenna Mount PCB.

HackerBox 0089 WiSpy assembly

See the HackerBox documentation page on Instructables to obtain information about assembling the hardware kit. Refer to the Wardriver Wiki page from Joseph Hewitt for information about the firmware. The video above also demonstrates the assembly process.

   
HackerBox 0089 WiSpy
(click images to enlarge)

Specification listed for the ESP32-DevKitC V4:

  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
    • BL v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 34x GPIOs
    • 12-bit SAR ADC (up to 18 channels)
    • 2x 8-bit DACs
    • 10x Touch sensors
    • 4x SPI, 3x UART, 2x I2C
    • 2x I2S
    • CAN bus 2.0
    • IR remote controller (TX/RX, up to 8 channels)
  • Security:
    • WPA, WPA2, WPA3, WAPI
    • Secure boot
    • Flash encryption
    • AES, SHA-2, RSA, ECC 
    • RNG
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB port
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C, 5V header pins)
    • 3V DC (via header pins)
  • Mechanical:
    • 48.2 x 27.9mm

Further information

The HackerBox 0089 WiSpy standard price is $59.00. Monthly subscriptions cost $44.00 and it includes this specific HackerBox 0089 WiSpy. The product can also be shipped outside of the U.S, but customers are required to pay for international shipping.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

