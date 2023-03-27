HackerBox leverages dual ESP32 dev boards

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

HackerBox is a monthly subscription that combines and delivers various dev kits aimed at hobbyists and students. This month’s HackerBox is based on the wardriver.uk platform and it features two ESP32-WROOM-32U modules, one GSM modem, a MicroSD card, an OLED display and many other components.

The wardriver.uk platform is used “for receiving nearby Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices and logging them to a micro SD card along with your current GPS position. This data can be uploaded to wardriving websites such as Wigle.net to improve public crowd-sourced network location information.”

The HackerBox 0089 WiSpy features two ESP32-DevKitC V4 development modules with the following features: