HackerBox 0128 Mesh Deck explores LoRa communication with Meshtastic

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HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

The main controller is a ProMicro board based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52840 system-on-chip. The device combines a 64MHz Arm Cortex-M4F processor with 1MB of flash and 256KB of RAM, along with support for Bluetooth 5, Thread, Zigbee, ANT, USB, SPI, I2C, UART, PWM, and ADC.

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LoRa connectivity is handled by an Ai-Thinker Ra-01SH module based on the Semtech SX1262 transceiver. The radio supports long-range spread-spectrum communication with up to +22dBm output power and connects to an external 915MHz antenna through an edge-mounted SMA connector.



ProMicro nRF52840 pinout

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The Mesh Deck also includes an ATGM336H GNSS receiver with a ceramic antenna, allowing Meshtastic to attach location information to messages and node data. A 128 × 64 OLED presents status and menu information, while the CardKB mini keyboard provides text input through a small QWERTY layout.

Assembly involves installing both surface-mount and through-hole components on the custom Mesh Deck PCB. The included SMD parts consist of MOSFETs, resistors, tantalum capacitors, and pushbuttons, followed by the larger modules and connectors. The MOSFET circuits switch peripherals such as the GPS receiver and buzzer, while a resistor divider allows the nRF52840 to monitor an optional battery.



Mesh Deck SMD components

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The board can be powered by an optional 3.7V lithium-polymer battery connected through dedicated pads. The ProMicro module includes onboard charging with selectable 100mA or 300mA current, while a slide switch disconnects the battery ground and a passive buzzer provides audible feedback.



Mesh Deck battery connectors

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Meshtastic firmware can be loaded through the nRF52840 board’s USB mass-storage bootloader. The guide instructs users to update the bootloader with a UF2 image before flashing the Meshtastic build for the nRF52 Pro Micro DIY target. Once configured, the device can exchange messages and relay data through nearby LoRa nodes.



Mesh Deck + 3D enclosure

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The project also accommodates custom enclosures, with the guide noting that existing cyberdeck-style 3D-printable designs can be adapted to the Mesh Deck layout. The keyboard, display, radio, and positioning hardware give the finished unit a handheld cyberdeck appearance while retaining access to the controls and antenna connections.



HackerBox 0128: Mesh Deck

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HackerBox 0128 includes the Mesh Deck PCB, nRF52840 board, LoRa and GPS modules, OLED, keyboard, antennas, and assembly components. Build instructions and firmware resources are available in the official online guide.

Further Information