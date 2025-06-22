HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

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HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

The Wispier kit is based on the wardriver.uk platform, which scans nearby Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices, logs them to a microSD card, and includes GPS coordinates. This data can be uploaded to public wardriving databases such as Wigle.net, contributing to global network mapping efforts.