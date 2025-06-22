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HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

Jun 21, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 345 views

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

The Wispier kit is based on the wardriver.uk platform, which scans nearby Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices, logs them to a microSD card, and includes GPS coordinates. This data can be uploaded to public wardriving databases such as Wigle.net, contributing to global network mapping efforts.

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Wispy (left) & Wispier (right)
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Wispier includes two ESP32-WROOM-32U modules with external antenna support, a BW16 (RTL8720DN) module for dual-band Wi-Fi scanning, a microSD slot, a DS18B20 temperature sensor, and a 128×32 OLED display. The design supports a compact build mounted directly onto a four-cell 18650 lithium battery shield.


ESP32-WROOM-32U Module Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The GPS module used is the ATGM336H, a compact satellite receiver capable of connecting to multiple navigation systems and delivering 2.5-meter accuracy. Additional components include three dual-band SMA antennas, right-angle RF pigtail cables, jumper wires, headers, switches, and mounting hardware.

Programming is done through the Arduino IDE using open-source libraries including TinyGPSPlus, Adafruit SSD1306, and OneWire. The BW16 module is configured with the BW16-Open-AT firmware, allowing it to interface cleanly with the wardriver.uk system and improving detection of WPA3 encryption.


Wardriver Rev3 Setup
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Data is logged using JSON format, which is easy to process and compatible with most data platforms.

The online guide also includes resources from contributors such as Joseph Hewitt (wardriver.uk), 463n7 (Signal Sleuth hardware and art), and CoD-Segfault (firmware support).


Hackerbox #115
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

HackerBox 0115 is priced at $69.00, with monthly subscribers receiving early access and a discounted rate. For complete instructions, refer to the official online guide on Instructables.

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