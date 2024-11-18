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HackerBox 0108 Implements a Macintosh 128K Emulator on RP2040 Platform

Nov 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 353 views

This month’s HackerBox introduces an opportunity to explore retro computing through the configuration of the PICOboot RP2040 Development Board to emulate the functionality of an original Macintosh 128K.

The Pico Micro Mac Kit is inspired by the PicoMicroMac project, which implements a Macintosh 128K emulator using the PICOboot RP2040 development board, powered by dual-core Cortex M0+ processors clocked at 133 MHz.

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PICOboot RP2040 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

This kit allows users to generate monochrome VGA video output at a resolution of 640×480 pixels, supports USB input devices like keyboards and mice through a USB hub module, and features rewritable disk storage via a MicroSD card. Also, the original Macintosh 128K functionality has been enhanced to 208K of memory.

Assembling the Pico Micro Mac system involves soldering components such as resistors, LEDs, and a VGA connector onto a custom full-color PCB.

A detailed online guide provides step-by-step instructions for setting up the PICOboot RP2040 development board, installing the firmware, and completing the assembly process. Once configured, the system displays a Macintosh desktop interface on a connected VGA monitor.

HackerBox #0108
(click image to enlarge)

The kit includes an 8GB MicroSD card that can be configured with a disk image containing classic Macintosh software and games, manageable using tools such as Mini vMac or Basilisk II. The guide also suggests that the device supports VGA-to-HDMI conversion for compatibility with modern displays.

Further information

Additional details about HackerBox 0108 and purchasing information can be found on the HackerBoxes website.

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