HackerBox 0108 Implements a Macintosh 128K Emulator on RP2040 Platform

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This month’s HackerBox introduces an opportunity to explore retro computing through the configuration of the PICOboot RP2040 Development Board to emulate the functionality of an original Macintosh 128K.

The Pico Micro Mac Kit is inspired by the PicoMicroMac project, which implements a Macintosh 128K emulator using the PICOboot RP2040 development board, powered by dual-core Cortex M0+ processors clocked at 133 MHz.