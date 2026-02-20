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GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Feb 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 226 views

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

Support for ONNX Runtime has been improved, including a refactor from C++ to C and the addition of a VeriSilicon backend provider. This enables NPU acceleration on platforms such as ST’s STM32MP2 family, Amlogic A311D, and NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus. GStreamer 1.28 also introduces a LiteRT inference plugin (formerly TensorFlow Lite) targeting embedded and Android-class systems.

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The new tfliteinference element supports both Google EdgeTPU and VeriSilicon backends. A Rust-based inference element built on the Burn framework has also been added, currently supporting the YoloX model.

LiteRT highlights
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GStreamer now automatically detects whether models expect planar (CHW) or interleaved (HWC) tensor layouts based on input tensor dimensions, eliminating manual configuration.

Tensor output handling has also been reworked. Since models often emit ambiguously named tensors such as “output0,” GStreamer introduces a standardized ModelInfo sidecar file. This INI-style file defines tensor dimensions, types, original model names, and stable identifiers. Both ONNX Runtime and LiteRT now use this mechanism, replacing earlier approaches that modified model files directly. A Python tool is available to generate ModelInfo files.

Tensor decoding support has been expanded significantly. New additions include:

  • Generic image classification models with optional softmax handling
  • Face detection models optimized for embedded platforms
  • YOLO v8–v11 object detection, classification, and segmentation variants
  • FastSAM segmentation models
  • A Rust-based YoloX decoder

ONNX Runtime demo
(click image to enlarge)

A new tensordecodebin element simplifies pipeline creation by automatically selecting the correct tensor decoder, similar to how decodebin works for audio and video. This required enhancements to GStreamer caps handling, including a new GstValueUniqueList type to describe unordered tensor sets.

Metadata handling during image transformations has also been improved. A new transformation matrix allows rotations, translations, scaling, and other linear transformations to be applied consistently to analytics metadata. This support has been added across elements such as compositor, videobox, videorotate, glvideomixer, and videoconvertscale.

Visualization features have been expanded as well. The bounding-box overlay element now supports filled rectangles for privacy filtering and color-coded tracking overlays, while a new segmentation overlay element renders semi-transparent segmented regions. An Intersection-over-Union (IoU) tracker element enables correlating detected objects across frames.

Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

Batching capabilities have also evolved. A Rust-based batching element supports heterogeneous batching of audio and video streams, with core batching logic now integrated into libgstanalytics. Additional updates include tensor metadata attachment as GstMeta and improved Python bindings with native iterators for analytics metadata.

Further Information

Collabora says work continues, with ExecuTorch support nearing merge, floating-point frame support in development, and a DeepSORT tracker planned. Additional details are available on the Collabora blog.

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