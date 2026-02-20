GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

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Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

Support for ONNX Runtime has been improved, including a refactor from C++ to C and the addition of a VeriSilicon backend provider. This enables NPU acceleration on platforms such as ST’s STM32MP2 family, Amlogic A311D, and NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus. GStreamer 1.28 also introduces a LiteRT inference plugin (formerly TensorFlow Lite) targeting embedded and Android-class systems.

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