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GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

Jun 28, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 384 views

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

The preliminary specifications show that the MicroPC 2 uses an Intel Processor N250 with four cores and four threads, running at a base frequency of 1.30 GHz and boosting up to 3.80 GHz.

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GPD MicroPC 2 Dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

Compared to the previous MicroPC model, the MicroPC 2 brings several changes, including a larger 7-inch display with a 180° opening angle and support for a screen rotation flip feature. Graphics performance is also improved, with 256 shaders versus 96 in the original, and a higher base and boost clock for the GPU.

Connectivity includes two USB-C Gen2 ports (10 Gbps) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A Gen2 ports, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) output supporting up to 4096 × 2160 at 60 Hz, a microSD card slot (PCIe 3.0 ×1), and a 2.5Gbps RJ45 Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity includes Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, with a built-in fingerprint reader for secure access.


GPD MicroPC 2
(click image to enlarge)

The MicroPC 2 weighs about 490 grams and is designed for a two-handed grip with thumb-operated input, using a backlit keyboard, touchpad, and integrated 3D mouse. For power, the device includes a 27.5Wh battery, which is slightly larger than the 23.5Wh capacity of the previous MicroPC, supporting longer operation away from a fixed power source.

Regarding software, GPD HK notes that the device will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro 24H2, which includes BitLocker, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, domain and group policy management, Remote Desktop Protocol, update control, Active Directory support, and more.

Further Information

The MicroPC 2 is not yet commercially available. GPD advises following its Indiegogo page for updates on availability and additional details.

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