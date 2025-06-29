GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

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GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

The preliminary specifications show that the MicroPC 2 uses an Intel Processor N250 with four cores and four threads, running at a base frequency of 1.30 GHz and boosting up to 3.80 GHz.

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