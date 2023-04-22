Gowin Semi introduces Arora V 138K eval board

Gowin Semi introduces Arora V 138K eval boardApr 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views
Gowin Semiconductors announced this week an evaluation board based on the GW5AT-138 FPGA series targeting communications, server imaging, automotive and other high-speed applications.
The GW5AT FPGA (22nm process) belongs to the fifth generation product from the Gowin Arora family. Refer to the GOWINSEMI Arora V FPGA page for more information.
- GW5AT-LV138FPG676A — 138K LUT4, 298 DSP, 12x PLLs, 2x ADC; 0.9/1.0V core voltage