Gowin Semi introduces Arora V 138K eval board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Gowin Semiconductors announced this week an evaluation board based on the GW5AT-138 FPGA series targeting communications, server imaging, automotive and other high-speed applications.

The GW5AT FPGA (22nm process) belongs to the fifth generation product from the Gowin Arora family. Refer to the GOWINSEMI Arora V FPGA page for more information.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

