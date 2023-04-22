All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Gowin Semi introduces Arora V 138K eval board

Apr 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views

Gowin Semiconductors announced this week an evaluation board based on the GW5AT-138 FPGA series targeting communications, server imaging, automotive and other high-speed applications.

The GW5AT FPGA (22nm process) belongs to the fifth generation product from the Gowin Arora family. Refer to the GOWINSEMI Arora V FPGA page for more information.

  • GW5AT-LV138FPG676A — 138K LUT4, 298 DSP, 12x PLLs, 2x ADC; 0.9/1.0V core voltage

     
DDR3 and QSPI Flash Hardware Connection Diagram
(click images to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the dev board includes 2x Micron MT41J128M16JT-125:K chips, which are 2Gbit (256MB) DDR3 chips (4Gbit in total) with 32-bits bus width. The storage system interfaces directly with the FPGA as shown above.

The dev board features a GD25Q128 Flash memory chip to retain data after powering down the device. Additionally, there is an industrial-grade PCIe x4 interface for high-speed data communication.


DK_START_GW5AT-LV138FPG676A_V2.0 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The MIPI interface provides 10 pairs of differential signals, including 2 pairs of clock signals and 8 pairs of data signals, 34 single-ended signals, power supply and GND.

The input 12V power supply is able to generate 3.3V, 2.5V, 1.8V, 1.5V, 1.2V, 0.9V power supplies 0.75V power supply required for DDR3, 3.3V power supply for SFP/SFP+ interface; and 12V, 3.3V power supplies for FMC interface. The max output current is 6A.

 
DK_START_GW5AT-LV138FPG676A_V2.0 development board
(click images to enlarge)

Specification listed for the DK_START_GW5AT-LV138FPG676A_V2.0:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4Gbit DDR3 SDRAM
    • 128Mbit Quad SPI FLASH Memory
  • Clock System:
    • 50MHz clock, 100MHz clock, 200MHz clock, programmable clock
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe x4 Interface
  • MIPI:
    • 1x 80-pin MIPI connector (0.5mm pitch)
  • FMC Interface:
    • 400-pin HFC FMC connector
    • 58x pairs of differential signals (34 pairs of LA00-LA33, 24 pairs of HA HA00-HA23)
    • 4x pairs of GTP transceivers
    • 2x pairs of GTP transceiver reference clocks
    • 2x pairs of external input differential reference clocks
    • 159x GNDs and 15x power connections
  • XADC Module
    • 2x 4-pin
    • XADC differential input w/ anti-aliasing filter
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x SFP+ connectors 
  • Debugging:
    • 4x User keys, 4x User LEDs
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC (Via barrel jack)

Further information

The company mentioned that the DK_START_GW5AT-LV138FPG676A_V2.0 will be available on Mouser and other global distributors in the near future. The dev board kit will include the board, a 12V power supply and a USB 2.0 cable. The current product page can be found here.

