All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

GOWIN-Based Tiny $14 FPGA Board with 1.5K LUTs, 72 Kb SRAM, and Onboard Debugger

Aug 29, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 514 views

The KIWI 1P5 is a compact, low-cost FPGA development board from OneKiwi based on the GOWIN GW1N-UV1P5 device. It is designed to support prototyping and education in digital logic design.

The main FPGA on the board belongs to GOWIN’s LittleBee series. It features 1584 logic units (LUT4), 72 kilobits of block SRAM, and 96 kilobits of on-chip user flash. The QN48XF package used on the KIWI 1P5 provides a total of 40 user-accessible I/O pins and includes a single PLL.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


According to the product brief, the absence of a hard processor indicates that the board is intended for pure logic designs focused on flexibility and reconfigurability.


KIWI 1P5 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Power is supplied through a USB Type-C interface, delivering 5 volts to a buck converter that provides a regulated 3.3-volt logic supply. The board integrates a GOWIN GWU2X USB-JTAG debugger and a GWU2U USB-to-UART interface, enabling both programming and serial communication over a single USB connection.

A DIP switch is also provided to enable programming of external FPGA devices through the same interface.


KIWI 1P5 Top & Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

User interaction is supported through two pushbuttons and two user LEDs, which can be used for basic input/output applications or board-level debugging. The dual-row I/O headers follow a standard 2.54 mm pitch, allowing compatibility with breadboards and typical prototyping tools. All I/O pins operate at 3.3V logic levels.


KIWI 1P5 Kit
(click image to enlarge)

OneKiwi offers documentation and tutorials covering a range of projects. These include LED blinking using counters, PWM signal generation, UART transmission and reception, and key debounce implementation using finite state machines.

The provided flow integrates the GOWIN EDA software for synthesis and physical design, as well as Modelsim for simulation and waveform inspection.

Specifications for the OneKiwi KIWI 1P5 FPGA Board:

  • FPGA & Memory
    • FPGA: Gowin GW1N-UV1P5QN48XF
    • 1584 logic units (LUTs)
    • 96 Kbits block SRAM
    • 256 Kbits on-chip user flash
    • No hard processor core
  • Clocks & I/O:
    • 2× PLLs
    • 6× I/O banks
    • 125 user I/O pins
    • All I/O operate at 3.3V logic level
  • Programming & Debugging:
    • Onboard Gowin U2X USB-JTAG debugger
    • DIP switch for external FPGA programming
    • Onboard GWU2U USB-to-UART interface
  • User Interface:
    • 2× user pushbuttons
    • 2× user LEDs
  • Power:
    • 5V input via USB Type-C
    • Onboard 3.3V buck regulator for logic
  • Mechanical:
    • 70 mm × 22 mm
    • Dual-row 2.54 mm pitch header interface
  • Operating temperature:
    • –40°C to 75°C (industrial grade)

Further Information

The development suite includes the FPGA board, a USB Type-C cable, two 24-pin headers, and a cardboard enclosure. According to the current Amazon listing, the OneKiwi KIWI 1P5 is available for $14.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

2 responses to “GOWIN-Based Tiny $14 FPGA Board with 1.5K LUTs, 72 Kb SRAM, and Onboard Debugger”

  1. Dave says:
    Aug. 31, 2025 at 6:15 am

    The GW1N-1P5 in the QN48XF package has:
    * 72Kbit SRAM not 96K
    * 96Kbit Flash not 256K
    * 1 PLL not 2
    * 40 user I/O not 125

    Still impressive little chip though..

    source: https://www.gowinsemi.com/en/product/detail/46/

    Reply
  2. Giorgio Mendoza says:
    Sep. 1, 2025 at 7:09 am

    Good catch, and sorry about that. Looks like the OneKiwi brief pulled in specs from a different part. The article has been updated with the correct info from GOWIN’s docs. Appreciate the heads-up.

    https://onekiwi.com.vn/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/OneKiwi-Kiwi-1P5-FGPA-Brief-Datasheet-Rev2.0.pdf

    Reply

Please comment here...