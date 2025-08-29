GOWIN-Based Tiny $14 FPGA Board with 1.5K LUTs, 72 Kb SRAM, and Onboard Debugger

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The KIWI 1P5 is a compact, low-cost FPGA development board from OneKiwi based on the GOWIN GW1N-UV1P5 device. It is designed to support prototyping and education in digital logic design.

The main FPGA on the board belongs to GOWIN’s LittleBee series. It features 1584 logic units (LUT4), 72 kilobits of block SRAM, and 96 kilobits of on-chip user flash. The QN48XF package used on the KIWI 1P5 provides a total of 40 user-accessible I/O pins and includes a single PLL.

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According to the product brief, the absence of a hard processor indicates that the board is intended for pure logic designs focused on flexibility and reconfigurability.