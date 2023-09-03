GOWIN & Andes Technologies collaborate and reveal 22nm SoC FPGA

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Gowin Semiconductor and Andes Technologies have recently unveiled the specifications for their AndesCore A25 RISC-V CPU IP along with the AE350 peripheral subsystem integrated into the GW5AST-138 GOWIN FPGA from the Arora V family.

The announcement marks one of the initial successful implementations of a complete RISC-V MCU implemented into an FPGA. This achievement enables designers to leverage the A25 processor and its essential peripherals without consuming FPGA resources.