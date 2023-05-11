All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Google Coral Dev Board Micro available for ~$83.29

May 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 597 views

The Coral Dev Board Micro is a small dual-core microcontroller device with a 4 TOPS ML accelerator and built-in camera. These embedded boards, the compatible PoE module and Wi-Fi/BT5.0 module are already available from a couple of global distributors.

The product page specifies that the Dev Board Micro features a high-performing, low-power microcontroller that belongs to the i.MX RT1170 NXP MCU family. 

  • i.MX RT1176 – Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz), Arm Cortex-M4 (Up to 400MHz); Coral Edge TPU ML accelerator – 4 TOPS (int8); 2 TOPS per watt; 64MB SDRAM, 128MiB NAND Flash

   
i.MX RT1176 (left) and Dev Board Micro block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The camera onboard is a Himax HM01B0 described as a CMOS sensor with 324 x 324 native pixel resolution, 110º diagonal FOV and ƒ/2.0 focal ratio. From the pinout image below, the Dev Board Micro provides access interfaces such as 16x GPIOs (1.8V), 1x UART, 1x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x ADC pins and 1x DAC.

  
Dev Board Micro peripherals (left) and pinout (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The PoE Add-on board is a compatible device featuring an RJ45 port with 10/100 Mbps ethernet modes and 7W maximum peak power (total system).

Similarly, the Coral Wireless Add-on board accommodates a Murata LBEE5HY1MW module (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.5GHz/5GHz) to provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Both add-ons can be connected to the Coral Dev Board Micro using the board-to-board connectors as shown below.


PoE Add-on (left) and Wi-Fi/BL5.0 Add-on (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For documentation, Google Coral provides a GitHub repository and Wiki pages to develop applications with FreeRTOS or the Arduino platform. The Dev Board Micro product page also provides STEP files for a compatible 3D-printable case.Preview (opens in a new tab)

Dev Board Micro 
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Dev Board Micro include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD Card slot
  • Camera:
    • Himax HM01B0 CMOS sensor
    • Fixed focus
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 12-pin through-hole interface
    • 2x 100-pin connectors (Hirose DF40C-100DP-0.4V(51))
    • 1x Mono microphone (PDM)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Security:
  • Other Features:
    • 4x Status LEDs
    • 1x Power/User button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 65.0 × 30.0 ×6.8mm
    • 10.4g

Further information

Currently, the Coral Dev Board Micro can be ordered from Mouser for $83.29 and from the German distributor BuyZero for €99.95. The Coral PoE modules are available for $26.03 and 32,49€ while the Wi-Fi/BT modules cost $20.82 and 26,29€ respectively. The distributor OKDO is also expected to carry these embedded products soon.

