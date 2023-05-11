Google Coral Dev Board Micro available for ~$83.29

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Coral Dev Board Micro is a small dual-core microcontroller device with a 4 TOPS ML accelerator and built-in camera. These embedded boards, the compatible PoE module and Wi-Fi/BT5.0 module are already available from a couple of global distributors.

The product page specifies that the Dev Board Micro features a high-performing, low-power microcontroller that belongs to the i.MX RT1170 NXP MCU family.

