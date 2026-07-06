GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

The Comet X, model GL-RM4PE, is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor with 1GB of DDR3L memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The onboard storage can be used for system images, backups, and deployment packages, with GL.iNet stating transfer speeds of up to 25MB/s under internal lab conditions.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



For host connections, the device provides four HDMI inputs and four USB Type-C device ports, allowing users to control up to four systems from a single unit. A dedicated HDMI output enables local display passthrough, while channel switching can be handled through the front function button or the remote interface.



Comet X top view

(click image to enlarge)

The Comet X delivers video output up to 4K at 30fps with HDMI loop-out, allowing simultaneous local display and remote access without requiring an external splitter. It also accommodates two-way audio for use cases such as remote technical instruction or video conferencing.

Additional interfaces include one Gigabit Ethernet port with 802.3af/at PoE capability, three front USB 2.0 Type-A ports for keyboard, mouse, and USB device access, four rear USB 2.0 Type-A ports for peripherals and accessories, a USB-C power input, a function button, and a 3.69-inch TFT touchscreen for setup and status monitoring.



Comet X rear view

(click image to enlarge)

For rack installations, the Comet X can be powered through its PoE-capable Ethernet port to reduce cable clutter. It can also use a USB-C power input rated at 5V/3A when PoE is not available. The aluminum alloy unit measures 170 x 90 x 40 mm, weighs 560g, consumes under 8W, and is compatible with 10-inch and 19-inch rack mounting.



Comet X front view

(click image to enlarge)

Software features include remote KVM control, virtual keyboard, clipboard, hotkeys, image quality adjustment, screen rotation, file transfer, power control, two-factor authentication, Tailscale, ZeroTier, NetBird, and keyboard/mouse passthrough. The datasheet identifies Linux 6.1 as the operating system and allows for DHCP or static IP configuration.

The Comet X also permits self-hosted deployment on mainstream operating systems including Linux and Ubuntu. According to GL.iNet, the self-hosted server requires at least a dual-core CPU and 2GB of memory, giving users more control over remote access and data privacy.



Comet X

(click image to enlarge)

For remote power management, the unit can work with accessories such as an ATX motherboard adapter or Fingerbot integration. These options are intended to help users power on, restart, or recover connected systems remotely, although the datasheet notes that optional accessories are sold separately.

Further Information

The GL.iNet Comet X is available for backorder at $279.99, with US, EU, and AU versions offered from the CN warehouse and estimated shipping in late August 2026.