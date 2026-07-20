Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 brings 6-TOPS RK3576 performance with Raspberry Pi CM5 compatibility

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Geniatech’s XPI-3576-CM5 is a 55 × 40mm compute module built around Rockchip’s RK3576 processor and designed for use with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 carrier boards. It combines an octa-core CPU, a 6-TOPS NPU, LPDDR5 memory, optional Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and commercial- or industrial-temperature configurations.

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

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The eight-layer module is designed as a pin-compatible alternative to the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 and uses the same pair of DF40C-100DS-0.4V board-to-board connectors.



XPI-3576-CM dimensions

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Memory configurations start at 4GB of LPDDR5, with 8GB and 16GB options also available. Storage is provided through 32GB of eMMC 5.1 by default, while 64GB and 128GB configurations can also be ordered. A Lite version omits the onboard eMMC and instead exposes a four-bit SDIO interface for carrier-board storage.

The module includes an integrated Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol support. Optional wireless connectivity adds dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, with both an onboard PCB antenna and a U.FL connector for an external antenna.

Display output is provided through HDMI 2.0 at up to 4K resolution and 60fps. The specification also mentions an optional second HDMI output, although the standard interface configuration lists one HDMI connection.



XPI-3576-CM bottom view

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Camera connectivity includes one four-lane MIPI CSI-2 interface. Additional expansion consists of one PCIe 2.0 lane operating at up to 5Gbps, one USB 3.0 interface, one USB 2.0 interface with OTG support, and up to 28 GPIOs. The GPIO voltage can be selected between 1.8V and 3.3V through the GPIO_VREF signal.

CAN bus support is implemented through GPIO multiplexing, providing an additional industrial interface not normally present on Raspberry Pi compute modules. A three-pin JST-SH connector is also included for debug UART access.

Power is supplied through a 4.5V to 5.5V DC input, with the specification listing support for a 5V supply at up to 5A. The module also includes an onboard EEPROM for configuration or boot data and a VBAT input for an external real-time clock battery.



XPI-3576-CM top view

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The commercial-grade version is rated for operation from 0°C to 70°C, while the industrial configuration uses the RK3576J and extends the operating range from -40°C to 85°C. Storage temperature ranges are listed as -20°C to 85°C for the commercial model and -40°C to 105°C for the industrial version.

Software support includes Android 14 and Debian 12. Geniatech also lists an adapted Raspberry Pi OS image, although software and peripheral compatibility will depend on the company’s board-support package rather than the standard Raspberry Pi platform. The company also provides hardware design guides, pin-mapping documentation, Linux and Android BSP packages, flashing tools, and debugging resources.

Further Information

Geniatech did not disclose pricing for the XPI-3576-CM5, although its product page is already available.