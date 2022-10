Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GMKtec has launched a MiniPC integrating the Celeron N4100 processor from Intel. The GMK NucBox 8 offers up to 6GB RAM, 128GB of eMMC, Wi-Fi5/BL4.2 and dual display support.

According to the product page, the NucBox 8 from GMK features the following Intel processor:

