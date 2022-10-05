All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Gaming handheld console available for $124

Oct 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 403 views

The Retroid Pocket 3 is a low-cost portable console based on the quad-core Unisoc T310 SoC. This handheld console packs a 4000mAh battery along with a 4.7” touch display, wireless connectivity support and a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

The processor found on the Retroid Pocket 3 is the Unisoc T310 SoC usually found on tablets and smartphones.  

  • Unisoc T310 — 1x Arm Cortex-A75 (up to 2.0GHz) + 3x Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); PowerVR GE8300 (up to 800MHz)


Retroid Pocket 3
(click image to enlarge)

The product is offered with 2Gb/3Gb of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32Gb of eMMC storage. As seen in the image below, there is also a microSD card slot located next to the fast charging USB type-C. 


Retroid Pocket 3 specs
(click image to enlarge)

The device includes a micro HDMI port to connect a TV. Additionally the Retroid Pocket also supports popular video streaming software such as Moonlight and SteamLink. 

According to a review from Retrododo.com, the Retroid Pocket 3 can run games up to PSP games smoothly. See this link for additional details.


Packing list
(click image to enlarge)

The Retroid Pocket comes with a 4000mAh battery which might last up to ~7 hours of continuous usage. The product page also mentions that the portable console design includes an aluminum heatsink for passive cooling.

Specifications listed for the Retroid Pocket 3 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2Gb/3Gb LPDDR4x RAM
    • 32Gb eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm audio jack
    • 2x Speakers
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz/5.0GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Bluetooth 5.0 
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Analog Joysticks, 1x D-pad, etc.
  • OS:
    • Android 11
  • Power:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery
  • Dimensions:
    • 184.65 x 81.38 x 24.23mm
  • Weight:
    • 230g

 Further information

The Retroid Pocket 3 model with 2GB is available for $124 on AliExpress.com. Similarly, the RP3 is available on Goretroid.com for ~$119  and ~$129 for the 3Gb model.

