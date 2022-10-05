Gaming handheld console available for $124

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Retroid Pocket 3 is a low-cost portable console based on the quad-core Unisoc T310 SoC. This handheld console packs a 4000mAh battery along with a 4.7” touch display, wireless connectivity support and a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

The processor found on the Retroid Pocket 3 is the Unisoc T310 SoC usually found on tablets and smartphones.

