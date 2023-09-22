G520 Series Cellular Gateways Customized for Industry 4.0

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Lantronix has expanded its G520 series transport pack rugged routers with new additions that support 5G and 4G CAT-4 connectivity. The new devices also include additional security features required in applications such as transportation, healthcare and utilities.

According to the product announcement, the G520 Series is based on the ARM926EJ-S CPU running at 600MHz with 32KB instruction cache and 32KB data cache. The variants come with 256MB of DDR2 SDRAM and 8MB of SPI Flash Memory.