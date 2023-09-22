All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
G520 Series Cellular Gateways Customized for Industry 4.0

Sep 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 68 views

Lantronix has expanded its G520 series transport pack rugged routers with new additions that support 5G and 4G CAT-4 connectivity. The new devices also include additional security features required in applications such as transportation, healthcare and utilities.

According to the product announcement, the G520 Series is based on the ARM926EJ-S CPU running at 600MHz with 32KB instruction cache and 32KB data cache. The variants come with 256MB of DDR2 SDRAM and 8MB of SPI Flash Memory.

   
Lantronix G520 back
(click image to enlarge)

These Lantronix routers come equipped with one LAN port and one WAN port which can be user-reconfigurable as a second LAN. The device also supports Power-over-Ethernet (30W per port) although it requires the extra (U301) accessory.

  
Lantronix G520 SSH login 
(click image to enlarge)

The G520 Series offers a diverse range of cellular connectivity options. For example, it supports LTE Cat 4 with 3G and 2G fall-back modes in its industrial variant , while the security variant boasts LTE Cat 13 (uplink) / 7 (downlink) with 3G fall-back mode in addition to a Microchip Secure Element.

Moreover, for users that require 5G connectivity, the G528 5G variant offers Sub-6 GHz with LTE Cat 13 (uplink) / Cat 20 (downlink) and 3G fall-back mode. This variant is also TAA compliant.

  
Lantronix G520 front
(click image to enlarge)

The last variant called the G526 Transport which supports LTE Cat 4, GNSS and it’s equipped with an accelerometer (LIS331DLH) from STMicroelectronics, CAN Bus reading capabilities, and advanced tracking features.

For serial communication, the G520 supports RS-232 via a 9-pin sub-D header and RS-485 via the 5-pin COMBICON header (sold separately). Other industrial protocols supported are EtherCAT, DLMS client, DNP3 Outstation, Modbus master and IEC104 slave and IEC 101 master.

Specifications listed for the G520 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 256MB DDR2 SDRAM
    • 8MB SPI Flash Memory
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2T2R Wi-Fi 5 or 2T2R WiFi6/6E (optional)
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • Dual/Single SIM
    • 2x RJ45 ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232 
    • 1x RS-485
  • USB:
    • 1x USB host Type-A 
  • Other Features:
    • 3-axis accelerometer
    • Multiple status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 10.8V to 60VDC input voltage
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -30°C to 70°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 131.5 x 81.27 x 25mm
    • 300g
    • Brushed aluminum alloy

Further information

Lantronix hasn’t revealed the prices for these devices. Refer to the product page for more details.

