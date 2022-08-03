All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Full-size PICMG 1.3 slot CPU Card supports 10th/11th Gen Intel processors

Aug 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 344 views

The PCIE-Q470 is a slot CPU card that supports Intel 10th/11th Gen Core, Pentium and Celeron processors. This embedded device features several USB ports, dual GbE ports and one HDMI port with 4K support.

Depending on the CPU selected, this slot CPU can support up to 10 cores and 20 threads for multitasking applications. The device can also handle up to 128GB of DDR4 memory (2933MHz) and features four SATAs with speeds of 6GB/s.

PCIE-Q470 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are two 2.5GbE LAN ports located on one side of the board and a M.2 A key for WLAN expansion. The display interface consists of a single HDMI 1.4 port with [email protected] resolution. 


PCIE-Q470 front
(click images to enlarge)

The external I/O interface provides two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and one USB 3.2 Gen2 port. The internal I/O interface includes six USB 2.0 (2×4 pin), two USB 3.2 (2×10 pin), one USB 3.2 Type A, two RS-232 ports and two RS-422/485 ports. 


PCIE-Q470 back and side peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the PCI express lanes found on this device support x16, x8+x8, or x8+x4+x4 operating modes. For additional expansion, there is an M.2 2230 Type A with Gen3 x2 and USB 2.0, an M.2 3042/3052/2242/2280 with PCIe Gen3 x2, USB 2.0 and a SIM card holder, and a M.2 2280/2242 PCIe Gen3 with x4 signal slot for NVME SSDs.

The operating temperature supported by the PCIE-Q470 ranges from 0°C to 60°C, although there are one CPU fan connector and a System fan connector. This slot CPU card is also CE/FCC certified. 

Specifications listed for the PCIE-Q470 include:

  • Processors Supported:
    • LGA1200 Intel 10th/11th Gen. Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium, Celeron 
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4x Dual-Channel DDR4 2933MHz (up to 128GB)
    • 4x SATA
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4 (up to 4096×2160 @30Hz)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S Audio module (2 x 5 pin)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x16, 4x PCIe x1 
    • 4x PCI 
    • 1x M.2 A Key (2230) (with PCIe Gen3 x2/USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 B Key (3042/3052/2242/2280) w/ SIM holder (with PCIe Gen3 x2/USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 M Key (2280/2242) (with PCIe x4)
    • 1x 12bit digital I/O
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps)
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps)
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1(5Gbps via box header)
    • 6x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 Type A
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS232
    • 2x RS-422/485
    • 1x SMBus
    • 1x I2C
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog Timer, TPM 2.0
    • 1x CPU fan connector
    • 1x System fan connector
    • 1x Chassis intrusion
  • Power:
    • 3.3V @1.0A
    • 5V @8.61
    • 12V @12.33A
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • BIOS:
    • AMI UEFI BIOS
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 11
  • Dimensions:
    • 338 x 126mm

 Further information

The pricing for the PCIE-Q470-R10 is not available. This SBC ships with one SATA cable, one mini jumper pack and one QIG. For more details refer to its product page

LinuxGizmos related posts:

