Full-size PICMG 1.3 slot CPU Card supports 10th/11th Gen Intel processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The PCIE-Q470 is a slot CPU card that supports Intel 10th/11th Gen Core, Pentium and Celeron processors. This embedded device features several USB ports, dual GbE ports and one HDMI port with 4K support.

Depending on the CPU selected, this slot CPU can support up to 10 cores and 20 threads for multitasking applications. The device can also handle up to 128GB of DDR4 memory (2933MHz) and features four SATAs with speeds of 6GB/s.