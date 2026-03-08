F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

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The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The platform integrates four Arm Cortex-A53 cores operating up to 1.8 GHz alongside a Cortex-M7 real-time core running at up to 800 MHz. The SoC also incorporates a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 2.3 TOPS, a HiFi-4 DSP, and an integrated image signal processor supporting dual camera inputs.

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Memory options include up to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 32 GB of onboard eMMC storage, depending on configuration. All variants include a 64 KB EEPROM and expose a wide set of interfaces through the SMARC connector, including PCIe, USB, Ethernet, CAN, UART, SPI, and I²C.



SMARC MX8MP block diagram

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Display connectivity includes dual 24-bit LVDS outputs, a four-lane MIPI-DSI interface, and HDMI output via DVI signaling. Four production variants are listed on the product page:

Model CPU Frequency RAM eMMC Networking Temperature SMARC-MX8MP-V2-LIN 1.8 GHz 2 GB LPDDR4 16 GB 1× GbE 0–70°C SMARC-MX8MP-V3-LIN 1.8 GHz 1 GB LPDDR4 8 GB 1× GbE 0–70°C SMARC-MX8MP-V4-LIN 1.8 GHz 2 GB LPDDR4 32 GB 2× GbE + Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.3 0–70°C SMARC-MX8MP-V4I-LIN 1.6 GHz 2 GB LPDDR4 32 GB 2× GbE + Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.3 −25–85°C

Other available interfaces include USB 3.0, three USB 2.0 ports, PCIe, dual CAN, four UARTs, five I²C buses, two SPI interfaces, and dual I²S audio. The platform also supports two MIPI-CSI camera inputs and hardware video encode and decode up to 1080p60 for H.264 and H.265.

Security capabilities include Arm TrustZone, secure boot, and optional integration of the SE050 secure element.



SMARC MX8MP top view

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Software support includes Linux (Yocto-based distributions), Debian, and FreeRTOS for the Cortex-M core, with optional Windows 10 IoT Enterprise support on selected variants. F&S also provides development resources covering secure boot, Qt development, and asymmetric multiprocessing.



PicoCore100 baseboard

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For development and evaluation, F&S provides the PicoCore100 baseboard, which offers connectivity for USB 2.0 (OTG), SD card, serial interfaces, I²C, Ethernet, CAN, mPCIe, audio (in/out/mic/headphone), MIPI-CSI camera inputs, and MIPI-DSI or LVDS displays.

Further Information