FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports

FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit PortsDec 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views
FriendlyELEC recently featured a System-on-Module based on the Samsung S5P4418 SoC. The SOM-4418 is designed to work seamlessly with a carrier board, featuring dual RJ45 Ethernet ports along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G capabilities, making it suitable for IoT applications.
The SOM4418 core board incorporates the Samsung S5P4418 similar to the Smart4418 touch-panel computer launched by FriendlyElec a few years back.
- S5P4418 – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A9 (up to 1.4GHz)