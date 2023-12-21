All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports

Dec 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views

FriendlyELEC recently featured a System-on-Module based on the Samsung S5P4418 SoC. The SOM-4418 is designed to work seamlessly with a carrier board, featuring dual RJ45 Ethernet ports along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G capabilities, making it suitable for IoT applications.

The SOM4418 core board incorporates the Samsung S5P4418 similar to the Smart4418 touch-panel computer launched by FriendlyElec a few years back.

  • S5P4418 – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A9 (up to 1.4GHz)


SOM-4418
As of publication date, the SOM-4418 is available in a single configuration with 1GB DDR3 memory system and 8GB of eMMC for storage requirements.

On the other hand, the compatible Edge-RT300 carrier board is equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one of which supports Wake-on-LAN (RTL8211E) and features a unique MAC address. For wireless connectivity, the board includes a MiniPCIe slot that supports both 3G and 4G modules along with a AP6212 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi/BT 4.0 module.


Edge-RT300 interfaces
The board also features USB 2.0 Host and OTG, two-channel headphone output, microphone input, and video input/output options. It is equipped with various converters, LED indicators, and buttons for enhanced functionality.


SOM-4418 + Edge-RT300
To assist users in getting started with this product, FriendlyElec offers a dedicated Wiki page for the SOM-4418, which includes detailed instructions and various technical resources. Additionally, the product specifications mention that this device is compatible with operating systems like FriendlyCore 16.04 and the old Android 7.1.2.

Specifications listed for the SOM-4418 + Edge-RT300 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB RAM 32-bit DDR3
    • 8GB eMMC Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • LVDS
    • MIPI-CSI
    • 2-channel headphone output, 1x mic input
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit LAN ports
    • AP6212 Wi-Fi/BT module
    • 1x 4G antenna connector
    • 1x Wi-Fi antenna connector
  • Expansion:
    • 1x MiniPCIe socket
    • 1x SIM Card slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 204-pin socket
    • MBUS & RS-485 connector
    • 4-pin debug UART 
    • 1x User button
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1X Micro USB & OTG 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button, 1x Power button
    • 3x Status LEDs
    • RTC battery input
    • 1x Fan connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC (via power jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 67.7 x 40mm (SOM)
    • 90 x 96mm (Edge RT300)
    • 63.80g

Further information

The SOM-4418 + Edge-RT300 is currently listed for $55.00 on the FriendlyElec site.

