FriendlyELEC updates NanoPi M6 with ES8389 audio codec and revised I/O

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The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

The RK3588S integrates four Arm Cortex-A76 cores running at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz. An Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU handles graphics, while the onboard NPU supports INT4, INT8, INT16, and FP16 inference workloads. The M6V2 is currently offered with 8GB of 64-bit LPDDR5 memory operating at 2400MHz.

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Local storage can be added through a removable eMMC 5.1 module, a microSD card, or an NVMe SSD. The eMMC socket supports HS400 mode, while the microSD interface supports SDR104. A PCIe 2.1 ×1 connection is routed to an M.2 Key-M slot sized for 2280 NVMe drives.



RK3588S block diagram

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A second M.2 connector, using the Key-E 2230 format, provides PCIe 2.1 ×1 and USB 2.0 signals for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. Wireless connectivity can also be added through supported USB adapters based on selected Realtek and MediaTek chipsets.

The board’s primary display connector is an HDMI 2.1 port capable of outputting up to 7680 × 4320 at 60Hz. Two four-lane MIPI-DSI connectors are also available and support MIPI D-PHY 2.0 or C-PHY 1.1 operation.



NanoPi M6V2 metal case

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Camera connectivity is handled by two four-lane MIPI interfaces. One is a conventional MIPI-CSI connector, while the other supports MIPI-CSI D/C-PHY configurations and compatible synchronized camera arrangements.

Network access is provided through a Gigabit Ethernet interface using a Realtek RTL8211F transceiver. The external USB ports consist of one USB 3.0 Type-A connector and two USB 2.0 Type-A connectors.



NanoPi M6V2 bottom view

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A USB Type-C port supplies power and is also used during firmware installation. The supported input range extends from 6V to 20V through USB Power Delivery, with FriendlyELEC recommending a 65W supply for heavier system loads.

The 30-pin expansion header carries 3.3V GPIO and multiplexed interfaces for SPI, UART, I²C, S/PDIF, and PWM. A separate three-pin TTL UART connector is included for serial debugging.



NanoPi M6V2 – M6 comparison

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One of the main revisions from the original NanoPi M6 is the move to an ES8389 audio codec. The M6V2 provides a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack and a four-pin 1.25mm connector for analog microphone input.



NanoPi M6V2 top view

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Operating-system options include Ubuntu 24.04 with GNOME and Wayland, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Debian 13 “Trixie,” Debian 12, FriendlyCore 20.04 with Qt 5, Android 14, Buildroot, OpenMediaVault 7, Proxmox VE 8.2.7, and FriendlyWrt 25.12 with Docker support.

FriendlyELEC provides a wiki with installation instructions, connector pinouts, software images, build scripts, Linux 6.1 LTS kernel sources, schematics, and mechanical CAD files.

Specifications listed for the NanoPi M6V2 include:

Processor: Rockchip RK3588S SoC 4× Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz) + 4× Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz) Mali-G610 MP4 GPU 6.0 TOPS AI NPU

Memory: Up to 32GB 64-bit LPDDR5 @ 2400MHz

Storage: Onboard eMMC socket (HS400 mode) microSD card slot (SDR104 mode)

Expansion: 1× M.2 Key-M 2280 slot

PCIe 2.1 ×1 for NVMe SSDs 1× M.2 Key-E 2230 slot

PCIe 2.1 ×1 and USB 2.0

Display: 1× HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K @ 60Hz) 2× 4-lane MIPI-DSI connectors

Camera: 1× 4-lane MIPI-CSI connector 1× 4-lane MIPI-CSI D/C PHY connector

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8211F)

I/O: 30-pin GPIO header (3.3V logic) 3-pin TTL UART debug header

USB: 1× USB 3.0 Type-A host port 2× USB 2.0 Type-A host ports 1× USB Type-C (Power Delivery input & flashing)

Audio: 1× 3.5mm stereo headphone jack 1× 4-pin 1.25mm dual analog microphone header ES8389 audio codec

Other Features: Power, User, Mask, and Recovery buttons 38kHz IR receiver 2-pin RTC header & 5V PWM fan connector

Power: USB Power Delivery input (6V to 20V DC)

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Mechanical: 90 × 62 × 1.6 mm (8-layer PCB)



Further Information