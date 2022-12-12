FPGA-based computers run on Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Machdyne recently unveiled two general-purpose computers built around the Lattice ECP5 FPGA. The Noir and the Konfekt boards are equipped with 2MB NOR flash, 1x MicroSD card reader, 1x USB-C port, etc. Both boards can run Linux as well.

Both Noir and Konfekt computers can be configured with the ECP5 FPGA variant that includes 25K LUTs and 2 PLLs. It also seems that the Noir computer can also be ordered with the FPGA variant that includes 45K LUTs and 4 PLLs.