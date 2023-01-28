FPGA-based computer can be used as a personal server

FPGA-based computer can be used as a personal serverJan 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 222 views
Machdyne revealed today another compact embedded board based on the Lattice ECP5 FPGA which can run on Kakao Linux (partial fork of linux-on-litex-vexriscv). The Kopflos is a headless general-purpose computer equipped with an RJ45 LAN port, a JTAG header and a few USB ports for additional peripherals.
The Kopflos Computer implements the Lattice ECP5 FPGA (LFE5U-12F) similarly to other boards launched last year by Machdyne (i.e. Noir and Schoko).
- Lattice ECP5 — 24K LUTs, 2x PLLs, 256MB DDR3L DRAM; 2MB NOR Flash