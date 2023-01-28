FPGA-based computer can be used as a personal server

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Machdyne revealed today another compact embedded board based on the Lattice ECP5 FPGA which can run on Kakao Linux (partial fork of linux-on-litex-vexriscv). The Kopflos is a headless general-purpose computer equipped with an RJ45 LAN port, a JTAG header and a few USB ports for additional peripherals.

The Kopflos Computer implements the Lattice ECP5 FPGA (LFE5U-12F) similarly to other boards launched last year by Machdyne (i.e. Noir and Schoko).

