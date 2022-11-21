FPD-LINK III camera features full HD global shutter

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, e-con Systems introduced their first FPD-LINK III camera module for embedded vision applications. The NeduCAM25 integrates an AR0234 2MP sensor able to capture fast-moving scenes at 120 frames per seconds.

According to the product page, the NeduCAM25 is based on the Semi AR0234 which is a 1/2.6inch 2-Megapixels CMOS digital image sensor offering an active pixel array of 1920 (H) x 1200 (V).