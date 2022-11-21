All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

FPD-LINK III camera features full HD global shutter

Nov 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 180 views

Last week, e-con Systems introduced their first FPD-LINK III camera module for embedded vision applications. The NeduCAM25 integrates an AR0234 2MP sensor able to capture fast-moving scenes at 120 frames per seconds.

According to the product page, the NeduCAM25 is based on the Semi AR0234 which is a 1/2.6inch 2-Megapixels CMOS digital image sensor offering an active pixel array of 1920 (H) x 1200 (V).  

— ADVERTISEMENT —



NeduCAM25
(click image to enlarge)

Uncompressed video HD data can be transmitted at 120 fps, FHD at 65 fps and 2MP at 60fps. The device is also capable of video/audio and power transmission via a 15m coaxial cable with reduced latency.


NeduCAM25 & 15m coaxial cable
(click image to enlarge)

The NeduCAM25 is compatible with embedded platforms such as SK-TD4VM from Texas Instruments and AGX Orin/AGX Xavier from NVIDIA. The company also offers IP67 rated enclosures and cables suitable for rugged applications. 

     
NeduCAM25_CUTDA4
(click images to enlarge)

E-con Systems also mentioned, “e-con brings a new series of FPD-Link III cameras called ‘NeduCAM25’ to serve various markets like Autonomous Mobile Robots, Autonomous vehicles, Agriculture robots & vehicles, Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), and Self-checkout systems.”

NeduCAM25 announcement
 

Specifications listed for the NeduCAM25 include: 

  • Sensor/Resolution:
    • Onsemi AR0234
    • 2 Megapixels
  • Optical Format/Pixel size:
    • 1/2.6″
    • 3.0 μm x 3.0 μm
    • 1920H x 1200V array size
  • Responsivity:
    • 56 ke-/lux-sec
  • SNR/Dynamic Range:
    • 38dB
    •  71.4 dB
  • Field-of-View:
    • 128.2°(D), 104.6°(H), 61.6°(V)
  • Output Format:
    • Uncompressed UYVY
  • Operating Voltage:
    • 12V with +/- 5% tolerance
  • Operating Temperature:
    •  -20°C to 70°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 30 x 30mm

Further information

The NeduCAM25 has been launched for $239.00. The regular price seems to be $269.00. Refer to the product page on e-con Systems.com for more info. The company is also offering a bundle which includes the SK-TD4VM dev kit from TI which supports up to 4 NeduCAM25 cameras. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...