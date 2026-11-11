Flipper One Linux handheld rocks RK3576 with SDR and cellular options via M.2

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Flipper Devices is preparing a Kickstarter campaign for its “Flipper One,” a portable Linux computer powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3576 processor and a Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. The handheld combines 8GB LPDDR5, Wi-Fi 6E, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and M.2 expansion for cellular modems, SDR modules, and other peripherals.

The Rockchip RK3576 combines four Arm Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 2.2GHz, alongside a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU and a 6 TOPS neural processing unit. The system also includes 64GB UFS 2.2 storage.

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Flipper One processors

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A separate Raspberry Pi RP2350B microcontroller manages the 256 × 144 monochrome LCD, physical controls, status indicators, and power subsystem independently of the main processor. It integrates dual Arm Cortex-M33 and dual RISC-V Hazard3 cores, 520KB SRAM, and 16MB external flash. This architecture allows users to manage the Linux subsystem even when the main processor is powered down or has not completed booting.



Flipper One front view

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The Flipper One incorporates a MediaTek MT7921AUN wireless chipset providing 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E connectivity across the 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands, along with Bluetooth 5.2. The wireless chipset supports monitor mode through the open-source mt7921u Linux driver, while packet injection capabilities are also being evaluated.



Flipper One ethernet, microSD and nano SIM card slots

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Wired connectivity includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports using Realtek RTL8211F-CG PHYs. The device is designed for network administration and analysis, with planned capabilities including network discovery, port scanning, VPN connectivity, firewall configuration, and multi-WAN operation supporting up to five uplinks.

Additional interfaces include two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a full-size HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The primary USB-C port supports USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, and USB networking, while HDMI and DisplayPort video output are specified at up to 4K at 120Hz.



Flipper One USB, HDMI and audio port

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The handheld also includes a touchpad, directional controls, programmable application buttons, a microphone, and a push-to-talk button. Its built-in battery is specified at 24Wh, although the final capacity and weight remain subject to change.

An internal M.2 Key-B connector beneath the removable rear cover supports 2242, 3042, and 3052 modules, as well as 2230 modules through an extender. Available interfaces include PCIe 2.1 ×1, USB 2.0, USB 3.1, SATA3, UART, I²C, serial audio, and SIM/eSIM connections.



Flipper One controls

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The expansion slot can accommodate compatible cellular modems, SDR modules, GNSS receivers, storage devices, and other peripherals. The handheld also includes a built-in eSIM, a Nano SIM slot, and a separate GPIO connector exposing signals from both processors.

Flipper Devices is developing an open-source mounting system with interchangeable rear covers and antenna arrangements for different modules.



Flipper One M.2 port

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Flipper One is being developed around a mainline Linux kernel, with Flipper Devices collaborating with Collabora to upstream support for the Rockchip RK3576. The project aims to avoid vendor-specific board support packages and proprietary firmware components.



Flipper One M.2 pinout

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According to Collabora, much of the RK3576’s foundational Linux support is already available upstream, although work remains on areas including power management, video decoding, and NPU support. The company has also identified a remaining proprietary DDR initialization component in the boot process.



Flipper One GPIO pinout

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The handheld is intended to support Linux command-line applications and networking utilities, while its independent microcontroller provides access to essential device controls. Hardware specifications and development documentation are available through the Flipper One developer portal.



Flipper One construction materials

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Further Information

Flipper Devices recently confirmed that its Flipper One Kickstarter campaign has passed verification, although the launch date has not yet been announced. The handheld is also available for pre-order through the company’s website at a limited-time price of $449.

Shipping is planned for the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The Flipper One remains under development, and final specifications may change.

Additional information is available on the Flipper One website, the developer portal, and Collabora’s RK3576 development announcement.