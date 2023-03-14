All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Firefly announces AI mainboard with 2x GbE and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity

Mar 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 149 views

Firefly announced today a single board computer based on the BM1684X Octa-core processor. The AIO-1684XJD4 can be configured with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC and it includes multiple storage interfaces.

The product page specifies that this embedded board integrates the SOPHON AI processor BM1684X with a 12nm process. 

  • BM1684XOcta-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 2.3 GHz); 32 TOPS (INT8), 16 TFLOPS (FP16/BF16), 2 TFLOPS (FP32), 32-channel H.265/H.264 1080p @25fps video decoding, 32-channel 1080P @25fps HD video processing (decoding + AI analysis), 12-channel H.265/H.264 1080p @25fps video encoding


BM1684X block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The AIO-1684XJD4 will be available with 6GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR4/LPDD4X and 32GB/64GB/128GB eMMC storage. 

The board only includes a single HDMI (video/audio) port with [email protected] resolution.

As shown on the peripheral image, there are two RJ45 ethernet ports, slots for 4G LTE and 5G modules and one SIM card slot located on the other side of the board.


Sophon SDK supported frameworks
(click image to enlarge)

Firefly states that this product is supported by the Sophon SDK which includes a compiler that supports PyTorch, TensorFlow, etc.

Additionally, Sophon SDK provides “libraries to drive the VPU, TPU and other hardware to complete video image encoding/decoding, image processing, tensor operations, models Inference and other operations for users to develop deep learning applications.”   

The documentation page for this product doesn’t seem to be published yet. For information about the Sophon SDK refer to the Firefly Wiki.


AIO-1684XJD4 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specification listed for the AIO-1684XJD4:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
    • Up to 120MB SPI Flash
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x M.2 2242 slot
    • 1x SD Card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI port
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe for 4G LTE
    • 1x M.2 slot for 5G module
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x RS485
    • 1x Debug interface
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 port
    • 2x USB 2.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power Button
    • 1x Fan connector
  • Power:
    • 12V/5A DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    •  -20℃ to 60℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 149mm × 97mm × 37.45mm
    • 180g

Further information

The company hasn’t provided Information about pricing or availability. See the product page for more information. 

