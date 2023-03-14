Firefly announces AI mainboard with 2x GbE and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Firefly announced today a single board computer based on the BM1684X Octa-core processor. The AIO-1684XJD4 can be configured with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC and it includes multiple storage interfaces.

The product page specifies that this embedded board integrates the SOPHON AI processor BM1684X with a 12nm process.

