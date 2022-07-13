FireBeetle 2, another ESP32 based MCU alternative

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Just as the Banana Pi Leaf-S3 and XIAO ESP32C3 covered a few days ago, the FireBeetle 2 shares a similar form factor, I/O peripherals including Wi-Fi/BLE, external battery support and an onboard charging circuit.



The FireBeetle 2 was designed around the ESP-WROOM-32E from Expressif Systems and contains a dual core Tensilica LX6 with maximum frequency of 240MHz. On the other hand, the XIAO ESP32C3 features a single RISC-V core (up to 160MHz) while the Banana Pi Leaf-S3 integrates the newer dual core Tensilica LX7 (up to 240MHz).