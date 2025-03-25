FET536-C SoM Carrier with High-Speed Interfaces and GPIO Expansion

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The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

The module integrates a 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and a 64-bit Xuantie E907 RISC-V microcontroller running at 600MHz. This combination supports Linux RT, FreeRTOS, and bare-metal environments, enabling both general-purpose computing and real-time control.

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OK536-C SoM Main Features

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An onboard neural processing unit provides up to 2 TOPS of computing power for edge inference workloads. The module also supports features such as secure boot, full-path error correction, and asymmetric multiprocessing.

Built with industrial-grade components, the FET536-C is rated for operation between -40°C and +85°C. It is available with 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB or 16GB of eMMC storage. The module runs on a 5V input and has dimensions of 45mm by 68mm.



OK536-C Dimensions

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The accompanying carrier board offers a wide range of interfaces, including USB, SDIO, UART, SPI, CAN-FD, Ethernet, ADC, and parallel LocalBus. The LocalBus supports data transfer rates of 16-bit at 100MHz or 32-bit at 50MHz. All module pins are accessible through a board-to-board connector to support various embedded applications.



OK536-C Carrier Board

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For imaging tasks, the integrated ISP supports 8MP sensors at 30 frames per second and includes features such as wide dynamic range and 3D noise reduction. The module also supports video decoding and encoding formats including MJPEG, JPEG, and H.264, with resolutions up to 4K.

Specifications listed for the FET536-C Carrier Board include:

Memory & Storage RAM: Provided by SoM (1GB or 2GB LPDDR4) Flash Storage: Provided by SoM (8GB or 16GB eMMC) MicroSD Slot EEPROM: Optional via I²C or SPI interface

Connectivity Ethernet: Up to 2x GMAC (10/100/1000 Mbps), supports RMII and RGMII Wi-Fi: Expandable via PCIe or USB (external module required) Bluetooth: Expandable via PCIe or USB (external module required) IEEE 802.15.4: Expandable through supported modules

Camera & Display 1x Parallel CSI (8/10/12/16-bit, BT.656/1120 support) Up to 4x lanes, supports 8MP @30fps RAW12 1x DE/SYNC mode, up to 1920×1200 @60fps Up to 2x LVDS channels, dual link 1920×1080 @60fps or single link 1366×768 @60fps 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI, up to 1920×1200 @60fps

Expansion: PCIe 2.1 (1-lane) LocalBus (8/16/32-bit, up to 100MHz)

Audio 3.5mm Headphone Jack: Supported via built-in codec Up to 4x I²S channels (8kHz–384kHz) DMIC: 1x, supports up to 8 channels OWA IN/OUT: 1x single-line audio

I/O 4x CAN-FD, 2x RS485 5x SPI, ≤17 UART Up to 8x TWI (I²C-compatible) GPADC (up to 28 channels), LRADC (1x), TPADC (1x) Up to 196 GPIOs available, ≤34 PWM

USB 1x USB 3.1 OTG (5 Gbps) 1x USB 2.0 DRD (480 Mbps) 1x USB 2.0 Host (480 Mbps)

Miscellaneous Power Input: DC 5V Connector: 4×80-pin board-to-board (B2B) Operating Temperature: -40°C to +85°C



Further information

Forlinx has not published pricing details for the FET536-C SoM or its carrier board. More information is available on the official product page.