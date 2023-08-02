All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless Thin Client supports 4x DP with [email protected] resolution

Aug 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 31 views

Radeus Labs launched today a fanless Thin Client based on a low-power processor from the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 Series. Additionally, the device offers dual Gigabit ports and it can also be configured with multiple operating systems including Redhat, Ubuntu, Windows among others. 

The product page indicates that this specific Thin Client can be configured with the following AMD CPU.

  • V1605B 4C/8T, (2.00 – 3.60GHz); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with 8 Graphics Core Count (up to 1100MHz); 12-25W TDP

The memory system can be configured with up to 8GB DDR4 and storage options include up to 250GB NVMe SSD.

 


RLDT-TC-G1-2 
RLDT-TC-G1-2

The RLDT-TC-G1-4 comes equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB ports, and three audio jacks for seamless integration with a variety of peripherals. Moreover, the Thin Client includes two serial ports further making it compatible with legacy systems and equipment.


RLDT-TC-G1-2 mounting options
RLDT-TC-G1-2 mounting options

Radeus Labs has equipped the RLDT-TC-G1-4 with its RHEL-7 OS, hardened via STIGs v2. This Red Hat RHEL7-based operating system guarantees enhanced security and stability, providing users with a reliable and protected computing environment.

In addition to Radeus OS, customers have the freedom to choose from other operating systems, including Windows 10 Pro, Linux (Ubuntu and others), and No Touch OS (Thin OS).


RLDT-TC-G1-2 peripherals
RLDT-TC-G1-2 peripherals

Radeus Labs also indicates that “the RLDT-TC-G1-2 rugged thin client is purpose-built for use with the most popular hypervisor systems — VMWare, Hyper-V, and others. Its small form factor permits multiple mounting options. Flexibility and simplicity in management allows RDP or multiple monitors over PCoIP”.

Specifications listed for the RLDT-TC-G1-4 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8 GB RAM DDR4 3200 MHz
    • 0 to 250 GB SSD (removable M.2 NVME SSD)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • 4x DisplayPort (4096×2160 @60Hz each)
    • 3x Audio jacks
  • USB:
    • 4x USB ports
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Serial (DB9)
  • Power:
    • Internal 180W power supply
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃
    • Supports MIL-STD-810G environments
  • Mechanical:
    • 2.45” x 7.2” x 8.375”
    • 3 lbs
    • Fanless heatsink honeycomb design
    • 0.08” Aluminum

Further information

The price for the RLDT-TC-G1-4 has not been disclosed by Radeus Labs. To learn more, please visit the product page or refer to the product announcement.

