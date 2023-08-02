Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radeus Labs launched today a fanless Thin Client based on a low-power processor from the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 Series. Additionally, the device offers dual Gigabit ports and it can also be configured with multiple operating systems including Redhat, Ubuntu, Windows among others.

The product page indicates that this specific Thin Client can be configured with the following AMD CPU.

V1605B — 4C/8T, (2.00 – 3.60GHz); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with 8 Graphics Core Count (up to 1100MHz); 12-25W TDP

The memory system can be configured with up to 8GB DDR4 and storage options include up to 250GB NVMe SSD.