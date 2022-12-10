Fanless Mini-PC supports Legacy and modern operating systems

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The EBOX-58 from ICOP is an industrial Mini-PC equipped with Braswell Series low-power processors from Intel. The device supports up to 8GB DDR3L, SATA 3.0, 1x HDMI port, 2x GbE RJ45 and optional serial interfaces. Additionally, it’s compatible with legacy OS such as DOS, Win7/10/11, QNX, Androidx86 and many more.

The EBOX-58 series is being offered with the following Intel processors using 14nm technology.

