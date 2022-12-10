All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless Mini-PC supports Legacy and modern operating systems

Dec 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 230 views

The EBOX-58 from ICOP is an industrial Mini-PC equipped with Braswell Series low-power processors from Intel. The device supports up to 8GB DDR3L, SATA 3.0, 1x HDMI port, 2x GbE RJ45 and optional serial interfaces. Additionally, it’s compatible with legacy OS such as DOS, Win7/10/11, QNX, Androidx86 and many more.

The EBOX-58 series is being offered with the following Intel processors using 14nm technology. 

  • Atom x5-E80004C/4T, (1.04GHz – 2.00GHz Burst); 2MB Cache, 5W TDP
  • Celeron N31604C/4T, (1.60GHz – 2.34GHz Burst); 2MB L2 Cache, 6W TDP


EBOX-58 SATA and M.2 2030 connector
The storage interface includes SATA gen3 support via a 7-pin connector and a MicroSD slot compatible with standard MicroSD cards and SDXC cards. 

The networking interface consists of dual Gigabit LAN ports one M.3 2230 E Key for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.


EBOX-58 front view and rear view
The standard EBOX-58 models come with one HDMI 1.4b port for display support. The company is also offering optional features such as two DB9 ports supporting RS-232/485/TTL and TPM 2.0. 


EBOX-58 product map
ICOP listed several OSes with UEFI and Legacy BIOS support, for example, Android-x86, Debian 9/10/11, Win 7/10/11, TinyCore and many more. Refer to the image below for more details. 

Specifications listed for the EBOX-58 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM slots (up to 8GB)
    • 1x SATA Gen3 (HDD/SSD)
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160 pixels)
    • Min-in/Line-out (Realtek ALC62VD)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E Key (Wi-Fi/BT)
  • Ethernet:
    • 2x Gigabit RJ45 (Realtek RTL8111H)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/485/TTL (optional)
  • Other Features:
    • PXE diskless boot
    • Auto Power On
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • VESA/Din Rail support (optional)
  • Power:
    • 8-16V DC 
  • Operating Temperature: 
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC
    • VCCI
  • Dimensions:
    • 115 x 115 x 35mm

 Further information

ICOP didn’t provide details related to pricing for this product, however both EBOX-58 models are available on WDLSystems.com. The EBOX-58 w/ Atom processor (barebone) is listed for $231.00 while the variant with the Celeron N3160 processor and 4GB RAM costs ~$328.00. For additional information refer to the product page using this link.

