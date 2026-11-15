Fanless mini PC packs 24-core Intel CPU and dual NVMe slots

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Desktop-class Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 24 cores are available in the Cirrus7 Incus B860, a fanless mini PC built around the ASRock DeskMini B860 platform. Its passive aluminum enclosure is available in three cooling configurations, with Thunderbolt 4, 2.5GbE networking, and room for up to four SSDs.

Introduced in February 2026, the Incus B860 is available with four Intel Core Ultra 200S processors:

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cirrus7 Incus front view

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For storage, the Incus offers two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, with PCIe 5.0 x4 and PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. Up to two additional 2.5-inch SATA SSDs can be installed, providing room for four storage devices. Cirrus7 also states that the enclosure provides passive cooling for the NVMe drives.

The B860 configuration includes a front USB-C 3.2 port rated at 20Gb/s, a USB-A port rated at 10Gb/s, and separate 3.5mm audio input and output jacks. Rear connectivity consists of Thunderbolt 4/USB4 at up to 40Gb/s with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, two additional DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet.



cirrus7 Incus rear view

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Wireless connectivity is optional, with choices including an Intel Wireless-AC 9260 module with Bluetooth 5.0 or an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX210 module with Bluetooth 5.2. Additional USB 2.0 ports can also be selected during configuration.

The Incus uses a passive aluminum heatsink enclosure with copper cores instead of conventional fan-based cooling. Cirrus7 offers three cooling configurations: Standard, Extended, and Extreme, intended for office workloads, media applications, and sustained processor-intensive tasks such as rendering or software compilation.



cirrus7 Incus top view

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All three versions share a 202 × 179mm footprint, with heights of 124mm, 148mm, and 172mm, respectively. The larger configurations provide additional cooling capacity, while optional dust protection closes the ventilation openings for environments where airborne particles may be a concern.



cirrus7 Incus with Intel B860

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Operating system choices include Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Windows 11, or delivery without a preinstalled operating system. Cirrus7 also provides optional VESA mounting hardware and a choice between three-year and five-year warranty coverage.

Further Information

The Cirrus7 Incus B860 is available through the company’s online configurator. Pricing varies depending on the processor, memory, storage, cooling edition, and other selected components.