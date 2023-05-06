All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless media player integrates Tiger Lake-UP3 CPUs

May 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 61 views

ADLINK presented today a fanless embedded media player built around the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The EMP-510 can handle up to four simultaneous displays, two 2.5 Gigabit ethernet interfaces and other serial ports.

The product announcement reveals that the EMP-510 Series can be ordered with the following Intel processors with 10nm process.

  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)

According to the datasheet, these fanless devices ship with at least 8GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD. Additionally, the EMP-510 can support one DP 1.4 (8K) and three HDMI 2.0b (4K) ports at the same time.


EMP-510 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

ADLINK also mentions “The EMP-510’s fanless, compact design enables multi-hour video playback. Passive cooling and energy efficiency minimize post-deployment support costs and maintenance. Furthermore, the compact body enables easy deployment in constrained spaces, allowing deployment wherever the user may need.”


EMP-510 Series
(click image to enlarge)

Preliminary specifications listed for the EMP-510 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual DDR4 SODIMMs (up to 64GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DP 1.4
    • 3x HDMI 2.0
    • Line-out, Line-in
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE LAN ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 (SSD)
    • 1x M.2 2230 (Wi-Fi/BT)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x DB9 COM (RS-232)
  • Software:
    • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
    • LTSC 64-bit
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
    • -20°C to 50°C
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
  • Certifications:
    • EN61000-6-4/-2
    • CE, FCC Class B
  • Mechanical
    • 211 x 115 x 35mm
    • 2.5 kg 
    • Wall mount
    • VESA mount 

Further information

For information about pricing and availability refer to the EMP-510 Series product page.

