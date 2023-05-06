Fanless media player integrates Tiger Lake-UP3 CPUs

Fanless media player integrates Tiger Lake-UP3 CPUsMay 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 61 views
ADLINK presented today a fanless embedded media player built around the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The EMP-510 can handle up to four simultaneous displays, two 2.5 Gigabit ethernet interfaces and other serial ports.
The product announcement reveals that the EMP-510 Series can be ordered with the following Intel processors with 10nm process.
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)